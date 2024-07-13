Matches (20)
India vs Pakistan, Final at Birmingham, Legends WC, Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Birmingham, July 13, 2024, World Championship of Legends
India Champions FlagIndia Champions
Pakistan Champions FlagPakistan Champions
Today
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RV Uthappa
6 M • 215 Runs • 35.83 Avg • 185.34 SR
YK Pathan
6 M • 191 Runs • 63.67 Avg • 154.03 SR
Sharjeel Khan
6 M • 209 Runs • 34.83 Avg • 200.96 SR
Shoaib Malik
6 M • 204 Runs • 51 Avg • 147.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Harbhajan Singh
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 12.75 SR
DS Kulkarni
6 M • 8 Wkts • 10.76 Econ • 15.75 SR
Wahab Riaz
6 M • 8 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 12.37 SR
Shoaib Malik
6 M • 8 Wkts • 10.36 Econ • 12.37 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
PLAYING XI
IND-C
PAK-C
PLAYER
ROLE
Harbhajan Singh 
Bowler
Yuvraj Singh (c)
Middle order Batter
Robin Uthappa 
Batter
Ambati Rayudu 
Middle order Batter
Vinay Kumar 
Bowler
Irfan Pathan 
Allrounder
Naman Ojha 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Yusuf Pathan 
Allrounder
Suresh Raina 
Middle order Batter
RP Singh 
Bowler
Rahul Sharma 
Bowler
Dhawal Kulkarni 
Bowler
Anureet Singh 
Bowler
Rahul Shukla 
Bowler
Pawan Negi 
Bowler
Gurkeerat Singh Mann 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days13 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
World Championship of Legends

TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-C54182.464
PAK-C54181.644
WI-C5234-1.127
IND-C5234-1.267
SA-C5234-1.340
ENG-C5142-0.746
Full Table