Matches (20)
ENG v WI (1)
Legends WC (2)
RHF Trophy (1)
T20 Blast (9)
MLC (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (1)
TNPL (2)
India vs Pakistan, Final at Birmingham, Legends WC, Jul 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final (D/N), Birmingham, July 13, 2024, World Championship of Legends
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
L
L
L
W
Pakistan
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-C6 M • 215 Runs • 35.83 Avg • 185.34 SR
IND-C6 M • 191 Runs • 63.67 Avg • 154.03 SR
PAK-C6 M • 209 Runs • 34.83 Avg • 200.96 SR
PAK-C6 M • 204 Runs • 51 Avg • 147.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-C6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.59 Econ • 12.75 SR
IND-C6 M • 8 Wkts • 10.76 Econ • 15.75 SR
PAK-C6 M • 8 Wkts • 8.61 Econ • 12.37 SR
PAK-C6 M • 8 Wkts • 10.36 Econ • 12.37 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
PLAYING XI
IND-C
PAK-C
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|13 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)