MTN Women vs Rhinos WMN, 15th Match at Bulawayo, ZIM-W T20 Cup, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Bulawayo, August 27, 2024, Zimbabwe Cricket Women's T20 Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MTN Women
L
L
L
L
L
Rhinos WMN
L
L
L
W
T
Match centre Ground time: 03:15
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|27 August 2024 - day (20-over match)