Shadman Islam century puts Bangladesh narrowly ahead
Zimbabwe picked up 4 for 20 before stumps to limit Bangladesh's lead to 64 with three wickets in hand
Bangladesh 291 for 7 (Shadman 120, Mushfiqur 40, Masekesa 3-44) lead Zimbabwe 227 (Williams 67, Welch 54, Taijul 6-60) by 64 runs
Shadman Islam's second Test century set a strong platform as Bangladesh went into a 64-run lead over Zimbabwe, with three wickets in hand, on the second day of the Chattogram Test. A flurry of late wickets, however, helped Zimbabwe stay in the hunt. Bangladesh headed into stumps with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam batting on 16 and 5 respectively.
Debutant Zimbabwe legspinner Vincent Masekesa took three wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza and Brian Bennett took one each.
Bangladesh openers Anamul Haque and Shadman put together an enterprising stand, after Zimbabwe were bowled out on their overnight score of 227, with No. 11 Muzarabani lasting just one ball in the morning session. Shadman got off the blocks with a flurry of boundaries, which included couple of serene straight drives. He also struck the ball well through the covers, while Anamul, playing his first Test in more than two years, seemed to focus on reading the pace of the pitch. He struck four boundaries in the day's first session, as the pair reached the century stand shortly before lunch.
Muzarabani ended Zimbabwe's wait for a wicket soon after lunch when he trapped Anamul lbw with a full delivery that held its line to beat the right-hander. Anamul made 39 off 80 balls and added 118 with Shadman for the first wicket. Shadman and Mominul Haque continued Bangladesh's solidity with a 76-run second-wicket stand. Mominul struck a straight six among his three boundaries in his 33 off 64 balls, before hitting one straight to Ben Curran at deep midwicket.
Zimbabwe got another next ball when Brian Bennett trapped Shadman lbw for 120 off 181 balls. Shadman looked in control during the second session too, hitting a further seven boundaries including a six. Interestingly, it was only the second six in Shadman's Test career.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto deposited Bennett for a six each on either side of the tea break. Mushfiqur struck Bennett for two more fours in his next over, before he struck Masakadza for two fours, through backward point and with a slog sweep. Shanto clattered a pull against Richard Ngarava but fell shortly afterwards. Shanto gave Nick Welch a simple catch at short midwicket, handing Masekesa his first Test wicket.
He added a second when he had Jaker Ali caught and bowled for 5 in the 75th over. Soon Mushfiqur was run-out after a misjudgement. He hared out of the crease after hitting Masekesa for a single towards mid-on. Wessly Madhevere threw down the stumps, with Mushfiqur well short of the non-striker's end. Nayeem Hasan became Masekesa's third victim when he edged to Sean Williams at second slip, after making three off 23 balls.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84