Mehidy's heroics with bat and ball helps Bangladesh level series

Bangladesh 444 (Shadman 120, Mehidy 104, Masekesa 5-115) beat Zimbabwe 227 and 111 (Curran 46, Ervine 25, Mehidy 5-31) by an innings and 106 runs

Mehidy Hasan Miraz single-handedly routed Zimbabwe on the third day of the Chattogram Test. He made 104 to help Bangladesh post 444 before taking five wickets to bundle Zimbabwe out for 111 to hand his side an innings win.

Bangladesh broke their streak of six consecutive home Test defeats. They had lost to New Zealand, Sri Lanka and South Africa, before losing to Zimbabwe in the first Test in Sylhet last week.

Apart from Mehidy's five wickets, Taijul Islam took his match tally to eight wickets with three in Zimbabwe's second innings.

In reply to Zimbabwe's 227, Mehidy joined Shadman Islam to score a century to lift Bangladesh to a big total given they were seven down at stumps on the second day. Mehidy put together two sizable partnerships with Taijul and debutant Tanzim Hasan, who made 41. No. 11 Hasan Mahmud also supported Mehidy on his way to his second Test century.

The only highlight for the visitors in this match was debutant legspinner Vincent Masekesa becoming only the third Zimbabwe player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

The visitors were trailing by 217 runs when they began their second innings shortly before tea. Brian Bennett was the first to go, caught at second slip by Shadman Islam off Taijul, who also removed Nick Welch for a duck. Welch, who made 54 in the first innings, was struck on his front pad. The umpire had initially given it not out, but the replays suggested it would have hit the stumps.

Nayeem Hasan then dismissed Sean Williams, who gave Shadman a simple catch at second slip for 7. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wasn't as fortunate, as he dropped the sitter offered by his opposite number Craig Ervine on 16.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought up his century with a No. 11 for company • AFP/Getty Images

Mehidy then struck thrice in a short span. Ervine was showing lots of discipline until missing a charge against Mehidy, getting bowled for 25. He struck two fours in his 56-ball stay. Wessly Madhevere left a Mehidy delivery that spun back and struck him on the pads. The umpire gave it out, which was also upheld by the TV umpire on review. Madhevere fell for a duck, as did the wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga.

Mehidy got his fourth wicket when Wellington Masakadza holed out to mid-off for 10. Curran, who witnessed the full batting collapse from the other end, was Mehidy's fifth wicket. He was caught behind for 46 off 103 balls.

As the light faded, Taijul removed Ngarava, caught at deep midwicket, for five. The innings ended when Mominul Haque's direct hit caught Masekesa short of the crease, after play was extended by 20 minutes.

After a delayed start on the third day due to rain, overnight batter Taijul Islam was stumped for 20, becoming Masekesa's fourth wicket. Taijul added an important 63 runs for the eighth wicket with Mehidy, who then added a further 96 runs for the ninth wicket with Tanzim Hasan. The pair lasted 26 overs, with Mahmud reaching 41 off 80 balls with the help of two fours and a six.