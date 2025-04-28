Matches (15)
2nd Test, Chattogram, April 28 - May 02, 2025, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(2.2 ov) 9/0
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Day 1 - Session 1: Zimbabwe chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.85
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 87.4
Report

Zimbabwe opt to bat; Bangladesh hand debut to Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Zimbabwe also brought in a debutant in legspinner Vincent Masekesa

Mohammad Isam
28-Apr-2025 • 18 mins ago
Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett and Ben Curran added 95, Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st Test, Sylhet, 4th day, April 23, 2025

Zimbabwe lead the two-match series 1-0  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Zimbabwe chose to bat vs Bangladesh
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine decided to bat first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the second Test in Chattogram.
The visitors made two changes to their line-up, bringing in legspinner Vincent Masekesa and switching wicketkeeper from Nyasha Mayavo to Tafadzwa Tsiga. Masekesa is making his debut, while Tsiga will play his third Test.
Bangladesh brought back Anamul Haque for the first time in almost two years. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was handed a Test debut, while Nayeem Hasan also came into the side. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Khaled Ahmed were dropped, while Nahid Rana is playing in the PSL.
Zimbabwe lead the two-match series 1-0.
Bangladesh: 1 Anamul Haque, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Nayeem Hasan, 11 Tanzim Hasan
Zimbabwe: 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Nicholas Welch, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Craig Ervine (capt), 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Tafadzawa Tsiga (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Vincent Masekesa
BangladeshZimbabweBangladesh vs ZimbabweZimbabwe tour of Bangladesh

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Zimbabwe Innings
BJ Bennett
not out910
BJ Curran
not out04
Total9(0 wkts; 2.2 ovs)
