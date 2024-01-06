Liyanage, Akram, Mufuzda handed debuts as Sri Lanka bat first against Zimbabwe

This is Kusal Mendis' first ODI officially in charge of the side, as hosts look for turnaround in ODI fortunes

Toss Sri Lanka opt to bat vs ZImbabwe

Looking to change their ODI fortunes around, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis chose to bat first in Khettarama against a Zimbabwe side that is also searching for a way to turn their tide.

This is Kusal's first assignment after being named ODI captain late last month, part of a three-way split in the leadership across formats. Sri Lanka are also without Pathum Nissanka, who was hospitalised with suspected dengue on the eve of the series.

Zimbabwe will miss the in-form Sean Williams, who didn't travel with the squad to Sri Lanka due to injury, but the captain Craig Ervine's return after a layoff will bolster their side.

The pitch report suggested the batting side would aim for a score of 280 to 300. But with grey clouds and the ground staff already lurking in the backdrop, there could be rain delays this afternoon.

Sri Lanka: 1 Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 4 Janith Liyanage, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Sahan Arachchige, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Jeffrey Vandersay, 11 Dilshan Madushanka