Southerns WM vs Northerns WM, 1st Match at Harare, ZIM Women 1-Day, Jun 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Harare, June 24, 2025, Zimbabwe Women's Regional One-Day Tournament
Northerns WM chose to field.

Current RR: 4.18
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 18/1 (3.60)
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Runyararo Pasipanodya* 
(rhb)
3120025.001 (8b)3 (12b)
Kate Ebrahim 
(rhb)
8151053.332 (3b)8 (10b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Passionate Munorwei 
(rm)
20613.00800-
Kelis Ndhlovu 
(sla, sla)
10202.00400-
 Last BatLoreen Tshuma 5 (8b) FOW33/4 (7.2 Ov)
1
1
10th
1w
1
1
9th
4
1
1
8th
1
1lb
W
2
7th
1
2
Match centre Ground time: 10:29
end of over 112 runs
SOU-W: 46/4CRR: 4.18 
Kate Ebrahim8 (15b 1x4)
Runyararo Pasipanodya3 (12b)
Kelis Ndhlovu 1-0-2-0
Passionate Munorwei 2-0-6-1
10.6
Ndhlovu to Ebrahim, no run
10.5
1
Ndhlovu to R Pasipanodya, 1 run
10.4
Ndhlovu to R Pasipanodya, no run
10.3
1
Ndhlovu to Ebrahim, 1 run
10.2
Ndhlovu to Ebrahim, no run
10.1
Ndhlovu to Ebrahim, no run
end of over 103 runs
SOU-W: 44/4CRR: 4.40 
Runyararo Pasipanodya2 (10b)
Kate Ebrahim7 (11b 1x4)
Passionate Munorwei 2-0-6-1
Nomvelo Sibanda 5-0-23-2
9.6
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, no run
9.5
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, no run
9.5
1w
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, 1 wide
9.4
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, no run
9.3
1
Munorwei to Ebrahim, 1 run
9.2
Munorwei to Ebrahim, no run
9.1
1
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, 1 run
end of over 96 runs
SOU-W: 41/4CRR: 4.55 
Kate Ebrahim6 (9b 1x4)
Runyararo Pasipanodya1 (6b)
Nomvelo Sibanda 5-0-23-2
Passionate Munorwei 1-0-3-1
8.6
4
Sibanda to Ebrahim, FOUR runs
8.5
1
Sibanda to R Pasipanodya, 1 run
8.4
Sibanda to R Pasipanodya, no run
8.3
Sibanda to R Pasipanodya, no run
8.2
1
Sibanda to Ebrahim, 1 run
8.1
Sibanda to Ebrahim, no run
end of over 84 runs • 1 wicket
SOU-W: 35/4CRR: 4.37 
Kate Ebrahim1 (6b)
Runyararo Pasipanodya0 (3b)
Passionate Munorwei 1-0-3-1
Nomvelo Sibanda 4-0-17-2
7.6
1
Munorwei to Ebrahim, 1 run
Worm
Southerns WM
Match details
Old Hararians, Harare
TossNortherns Women (Zimbabwe), elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days24 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Stanley Gadzikwa
Zimbabwe
Tadiwanashe Kamudyariwa
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Justice Tapfumaneyi
Southerns WM Innings
Player NameRB
CT Dhururu
lbw1013
VM Mutungwindu
lbw01
CS Mugeri-Tiripano
caught1117
L Tshuma
bowled58
KE Ebrahim
not out815
R Pasipanodya
not out312
Extras(lb 3, w 6)
Total46(4 wkts; 11 ovs)
<1 / 2>