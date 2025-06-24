Matches (14)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Southerns WM vs Northerns WM, 1st Match at Harare, ZIM Women 1-Day, Jun 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
1st Match, Harare, June 24, 2025, Zimbabwe Women's Regional One-Day Tournament
PrevNext
Current RR: 4.18
• Last 5 ov (RR): 18/1 (3.60)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|3
|12
|0
|0
|25.00
|1 (8b)
|3 (12b)
(rhb)
|8
|15
|1
|0
|53.33
|2 (3b)
|8 (10b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|2
|0
|6
|1
|3.00
|8
|0
|0
|-
(sla, sla)
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|4
|0
|0
|-
Last Bat: Loreen Tshuma 5 (8b) • FOW: 33/4 (7.2 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 10:29
end of over 112 runs
SOU-W: 46/4CRR: 4.18
Kate Ebrahim8 (15b 1x4)
Runyararo Pasipanodya3 (12b)
Kelis Ndhlovu 1-0-2-0
Passionate Munorwei 2-0-6-1
10.6
•
Ndhlovu to Ebrahim, no run
10.5
1
Ndhlovu to R Pasipanodya, 1 run
10.4
•
Ndhlovu to R Pasipanodya, no run
10.3
1
Ndhlovu to Ebrahim, 1 run
10.2
•
Ndhlovu to Ebrahim, no run
10.1
•
Ndhlovu to Ebrahim, no run
end of over 103 runs
SOU-W: 44/4CRR: 4.40
Runyararo Pasipanodya2 (10b)
Kate Ebrahim7 (11b 1x4)
Passionate Munorwei 2-0-6-1
Nomvelo Sibanda 5-0-23-2
9.6
•
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, no run
9.5
•
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, no run
9.5
1w
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, 1 wide
9.4
•
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, no run
9.3
1
Munorwei to Ebrahim, 1 run
9.2
•
Munorwei to Ebrahim, no run
9.1
1
Munorwei to R Pasipanodya, 1 run
end of over 96 runs
SOU-W: 41/4CRR: 4.55
Kate Ebrahim6 (9b 1x4)
Runyararo Pasipanodya1 (6b)
Nomvelo Sibanda 5-0-23-2
Passionate Munorwei 1-0-3-1
8.6
4
Sibanda to Ebrahim, FOUR runs
8.5
1
Sibanda to R Pasipanodya, 1 run
8.4
•
Sibanda to R Pasipanodya, no run
8.3
•
Sibanda to R Pasipanodya, no run
8.2
1
Sibanda to Ebrahim, 1 run
8.1
•
Sibanda to Ebrahim, no run
end of over 84 runs • 1 wicket
SOU-W: 35/4CRR: 4.37
Kate Ebrahim1 (6b)
Runyararo Pasipanodya0 (3b)
Passionate Munorwei 1-0-3-1
Nomvelo Sibanda 4-0-17-2
7.6
1
Munorwei to Ebrahim, 1 run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Southerns WM
Match details
|Old Hararians, Harare
|Toss
|Northerns Women (Zimbabwe), elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|24 June 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
Southerns WM Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|10
|13
|lbw
|0
|1
|caught
|11
|17
|bowled
|5
|8
|not out
|8
|15
|not out
|3
|12
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 6)
|Total
|46(4 wkts; 11 ovs)
<1 / 2>