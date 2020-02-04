        <
        >

          The Buzz: David Warner's daughter is tomorrow's cricket terror

          Feb 4, 2020
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          All the world's cricketers walked into a bar. The LOLs, the chatter, and the occasional mini-brawls, they were endless. And the news cycle was never the same again! Welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Social Buzz, your go-to destination for all the bantz, the jousts, and little bit of eavesdropping from the social media playground and beyond.

          February 4

          Remember when David Warner's discovered a little Virat Kohli in his backyard? Well the adorable Ivy Mae just upped the cuteness stakes with her latest snit. While doing a spot of batting - or Kohli-ing - at the park, the tot missed a delivery that would have found the stumps. In a bit of drama worthy of a top-flight cricketer, Ivy shouted "Nice spinning" before flinging her bat down in anger. We can't wait to see her in the Australian team. She's going to be a regular terror. World domination is guaranteed.

