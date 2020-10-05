There is concern over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's participation in the rest of this IPL after the Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler sat out Sunday's match against Mumbai Indians. He had limped off the field, clutching his hip, in the middle of his last over in the previous match, against the Chennai Super Kings.

The Sunrisers have already lost Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh, who was ruled out in the first week.

During the match against the Super Kings on Friday, Kumar left the field at a crucial phase having delivered the first ball of his fourth over - the penultimate over of the chase. Kumar was seen holding his hip and even attempted to continue bowling, but was eventually taken out of the attack with Khaleel Ahmed completing the over.

Although he had taken just three wickets in four matches, Kumar is among the most economical bowlers in the season with an economy rate of 6.98, the second-best among fast bowlers so far.

In addition to being their most experienced strike bowler, Kumar is also part of the leadership group assisting captain David Warner.