The limited-overs competition awaits them first but the India players, led by captain Virat Kohli, seemed focused on next month's Tests against Australia as they practised in simulated long-format match conditions with pacers using red and pink balls in Sydney on Tuesday.

The top batsmen and bowlers from across the three squads were seen taking part in the practice session.

The likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were seen bowling to Kohli in a video posted on Twitter by the captain himself.

ALSO READ: Tim Paine, Marnus Labuschagne in mass airlift to avert summer disruption

Kohli will feature in just the opening day-night Test, starting December 17 in Adelaide, before flying back to India for the birth of his first child.

Love test cricket practice sessions pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

The video showed the players using the centre strip of the ground with Test match field and a batsman at the non-striker's end, which is a deviation from traditional net sessions. Given that the players were kept busy by the IPL for the last two months, the white-ball training has taken a back seat.

In another video, posted by the BCCI, Shami was seen bowling in tandem with Siraj.

The master and his apprentice



When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate! pic.twitter.com/kt624gXp6V — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020

The 30-year-old Shami, who took 20 wickets from 14 matches for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, is a part of all three squads. India will rely heavily on him during the four-match Test series.

Siraj, who is only in the Test squad, followed his senior team-mate and was seen sending down a few deliveries as other senior players watched him bowl.

ALSO READ: Glenn McGrath says 'Australia slightly ahead' because of Mitchell Starc's X-factor

The 26-year-old, who has played one ODI and three T20Is, took 11 wickets from nine matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

On Monday, the star studded batting line-up was seen gearing up for the lively Australian pitches with the traditional tennis ball training after competing on the slow UAE tracks during the IPL.

The first two matches of the ODI series will be played at the SCG on November 27 and 29, followed by the third in Canberra on December 2.

The first T20I, on December 4, will also be played in Canberra while the last two will be played at the SCG on December 6 and 8.