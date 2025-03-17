Aamir Jamal slapped with large fine for slogan supporting Imran Khan

Aamer Jamal , the Pakistan allrounder, has been fined over a million rupees (USD 4000 approx.) for displaying a slogan showing support for former prime minister and Pakistan captain, Imran Khan

Jamal turned up for a Pakistan training day during the home Test series against England in December last year with "804" written on the underside of his floppy hat. That is the prisoner number for Imran, who has been incarcerated since August 2023 and is facing multiple long-term sentences for corruption and other charges. Imran says the charges are politically motivated. The number has become a popular and identifying rallying cry among his supporters, heard at his political party PTI's rallies and even during a couple of PSL games last year.

As Jamal was in training kit and not during a match day expressing a political message, it was not an ICC violation. But the PCB's code of conduct mirrors that of the ICC.

Jamal has been fined under clause 2.23 of that code which states:

Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to the Board, any of its officials or sponsors or policies, the ICC or any of its officers or sponsors, Player, Player Support Personnel or Match Officials including umpires and match referees, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made.

The clause notes that players cannot "comment on any sensitive, communal, racial, sectarian, political etc" matter.

The fine is thought to be an unusually large one for the breach, indicating that it could be setting an example, rather than specifically punishing a disciplinary breach.

Imran was the prime minister until he was removed by a parliamentary vote of no confidence in May 2022. He and his party have been at odds with the current government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Mohsin Naqvi, the current chair of the PCB, is a key figure in the current government as the interior minister and by constitution, is an appointee to the PCB of the prime minister.

Under Naqvi's predecessor at the PCB, Zaka Ashraf, the board released a celebratory video in which Imran had been edited out of some of Pakistan's greatest cricket achievements. After much criticism he was edited back in. There had also been speculation around the Imran Khan enclosure at Gaddafi Stadium and whether it would be renamed during the recent upgradation work, but the enclosure remains under his name.