Dwayne Bravo: Afghanistan have everything a T20 team needs
A consultant with the Afghanistan team for the T20 World Cup, Dwayne Bravo tells us why they are already Champions
Bravo: Yeah, that was a good feeling. The song became popular based on West Indies winning the World Cup in 2016. And it does feel as though it's going to happen all over again. These guys really, really inspire the entire country (Afghanistan). And it's a song that inspires people around the world. So to hear them pull it out and keep singing it, and playing it after every game, it's a special feeling.
Bravo: They were playing their music that they are accustomed to. I was just enjoying seeing them dancing, enjoying themselves after the victory and how much it meant to them. And then they played Champion. That was not the first time they played (that song) this World Cup. It had nothing to do with me. That's the way how they feel. I always keep reminding them you must have this champion mentality, champion mindset, and they are all champions in their own way. This song resonated with everyone and they are no different.
Bravo: I said to them, "Guys, listen, once we win this trophy, I'm going to personalise the song Champion" and put their names into it. So let's see - two more games to go. I'm not thinking too far ahead.
Bravo: Well, I wouldn't say I had offers. There were conversations being had with various teams. There were like three other teams, and also Afghanistan. I had a chat with Rashid in IPL. I said to my agent that, really and truly when I look at Afghanistan's setup, the combination of the team, in the Caribbean they will be a force to be reckoned with.
Bravo: It is not just only about me alone. That's the message from all the coaches, myself, Rashid. Anything you want to achieve in life, you have to believe in it first. So we are empowering them with confidence and reminding them that they are just as good as anyone else. And now, with time, the opposition actually look up and have a worried time facing Afghanistan. It's not the same Afghanistan of 10, 12 years ago. They have started to produce world-class players.
Bravo: The first six (overs) was basically Naveen. I am not going to take credit for that. He is the one who said he wanted the new ball, he decided which end he was going to bowl, he decided how he is going to bowl to (Travis) Head.
Bravo: In T20 cricket, he is up there in the top five best bowlers in the world. And I'm not saying that because I am here with Afghanistan. He is someone, whichever team he's on, he is always been talked about highly. But to work with him hands on now and hear his thinking, hear his mindset, how he goes about his preparation and all these things, there's no fluke to his success. He trains really well. He knows what he's doing. He has a very sharp cricketing brain as a bowler. And he has the skills also to back up his brain. So definitely, if I'm picking some of the top five bowlers currently in this format, he is going to be there.
Bravo: To have not just the ability to bowl with the new ball, but also bowl the old ball, also bowl inswingers, outswingers, good slower balls, good variations, and then setting the field. He's one bowler you don't need to set the field for him. He sets the field himself and that is what all captains enjoy. And that is important. That makes him different from others.
Bravo: None of these guys have surprised me because I'm seeing what they do in practice, some of the drills that I put them through and the challenges I give them in the nets. He is one of them always finishing on top.
Bravo: I call Farooqi the 'Superstar' because that's how he sees himself. That's what really makes him feel important and feel good. So it's important to know what works and what fires someone up. That's why I call him 'Superstar' in front of everyone because I see him as that superstar for our team. Again, just like Naveen, he has the ability to bowl inswingers, outswingers - not many left handers can do both. He has the ability to shape the ball both ways with pace. If I need to have a player in my team, I want Fazalhaq Farooqi because as a leftie, he is quick, skiddy - inswing, outswing, he has it all.
Bravo: He takes his off-the-field lifestyle very seriously. He's a true, true professional. He watches what he eats, he watches the amount of hours he sleeps, he has this tracker on his hand so he knows when it's time to sleep, how many hours he sleeps, when he is dehydrated, how much rest is needed, how much food is needed. He takes very good care of his body and he pays attention to his rest period. He trains all the time, even optional training he comes. So it is not surprising to see how he is when he's playing. You don't become the best in the world just by being lazy.
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo