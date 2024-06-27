Dwayne Bravo: Afghanistan have everything a T20 team needs

As a bowling coach, Dwayne Bravo likes to prowl around the boundary, feeding information to bowlers, reminding them about bowling plans, and instilling confidence. A winner of two T20 World Cups and multiple franchise leagues, Bravo took on a consulting role with Afghanistan for this T20 World Cup, and he has played a key role in Rashid Khan's team reaching their maiden semi-finals in an ICC tournament. Hours before Afghanistan face South Africa in the first semi-final in Trinidad, Bravo spoke to ESPNcricinfo about their campaign so far.

After the Australia win, the Afghanistan players sang your song, Champion, while returning to the hotel. How proud did you feel?

Bravo: Yeah, that was a good feeling. The song became popular based on West Indies winning the World Cup in 2016. And it does feel as though it's going to happen all over again. These guys really, really inspire the entire country (Afghanistan). And it's a song that inspires people around the world. So to hear them pull it out and keep singing it, and playing it after every game, it's a special feeling.

And it was the players who started playing the song?

Bravo: They were playing their music that they are accustomed to. I was just enjoying seeing them dancing, enjoying themselves after the victory and how much it meant to them. And then they played Champion. That was not the first time they played (that song) this World Cup. It had nothing to do with me. That's the way how they feel. I always keep reminding them you must have this champion mentality, champion mindset, and they are all champions in their own way. This song resonated with everyone and they are no different.

A match later, after the nerve-wracking win against Bangladesh, you had already improvised the song, dedicating it to Afghanistan players.

Bravo: I said to them, "Guys, listen, once we win this trophy, I'm going to personalise the song Champion" and put their names into it. So let's see - two more games to go. I'm not thinking too far ahead.

We must remember what they have achieved as a team already, whether we win the semi-finals, win the finals, which is the ultimate goal - these players have won the hearts of people around the world. Not only in Afghanistan, but for sure here in the Caribbean. Obviously, West Indies team is no longer in the World Cup and all the support and focus (now is) into the Afghanistan team. The way they have played the game throughout the tournament has been very entertaining, with a lot of passion. They deserve all the respect and kudos that they are achieving because have won a lot of hearts and built up a new fan base outside of Afghanistan. They are winners in their own way.

You must have had offers for similar roles from bigger countries. Why did you choose Afghanistan?

Bravo: Well, I wouldn't say I had offers. There were conversations being had with various teams. There were like three other teams, and also Afghanistan. I had a chat with Rashid in IPL. I said to my agent that, really and truly when I look at Afghanistan's setup, the combination of the team, in the Caribbean they will be a force to be reckoned with.

I just left it in God hands to put me where he want me to be. And it's Afghanistan. I honestly couldn't be in a better setup. The coaching staff from Jonathan Trott to begin with: he welcomed me, embraced me with open arms. He gave me full authority and allowed me to be myself and also take full charge of the bowling department. I have been working alongside the other bowling coach Hamid (Hamid Hasan, former Afghanistan fast bowler). We work very well together.

Bravo on Naveen-ul-Haq: 'In T20 cricket, he is up there in the top five best bowlers in the world' • ICC via Getty Images

Talking to Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan at the outset of the World Cup, you said the most important thing for Afghanistan is to have belief. How have you helped them believe?

Bravo: It is not just only about me alone. That's the message from all the coaches, myself, Rashid. Anything you want to achieve in life, you have to believe in it first. So we are empowering them with confidence and reminding them that they are just as good as anyone else. And now, with time, the opposition actually look up and have a worried time facing Afghanistan. It's not the same Afghanistan of 10, 12 years ago. They have started to produce world-class players.

Now we look at (Mohammad) Nabi, Rashid, (Rahmanullah) Gurbaz, Naveen-ul-Haq, (Fazalhaq) Farooqi, Azmat (Azmatullah Omarzai) - all these players are being recognised worldwide. They have all the ingredients. A lot of teams are very good from a fast-bowling department, but not as good in spin or vice versa. But Afghanistan have quality fast bowlers, quality spinners and quality allrounders. And in T20 cricket that is all you need.

Going back to the Australia win … can you talk about the bowling plans for the fast bowlers and how they panned out?

Bravo: The first six (overs) was basically Naveen. I am not going to take credit for that. He is the one who said he wanted the new ball, he decided which end he was going to bowl, he decided how he is going to bowl to (Travis) Head.

My involvement came after the ten-over break. (Glenn) Maxwell was just about to tee off. So I sent a message through one of the guys to tell Rashid: listen, you need to change your momentum. Bring Gulbadin (Naib) from this end. Let him take pace off the ball. We have to go to the defensive plan now. And then Rashid and Nabi can attack from the other end. That's where the turning point came from that bowling change. And then (I was) suggesting to Gulbadin, what is the best way to bowl - take pace off the ball, take pace off the ball, don't give them no pace. That's what worked.

You mentioned Naveen, who played a pivotal role in wins against Australia and Bangladesh. Where do you rank him among T20 bowlers?

Bravo: In T20 cricket, he is up there in the top five best bowlers in the world. And I'm not saying that because I am here with Afghanistan. He is someone, whichever team he's on, he is always been talked about highly. But to work with him hands on now and hear his thinking, hear his mindset, how he goes about his preparation and all these things, there's no fluke to his success. He trains really well. He knows what he's doing. He has a very sharp cricketing brain as a bowler. And he has the skills also to back up his brain. So definitely, if I'm picking some of the top five bowlers currently in this format, he is going to be there.

What is his strength?

Bravo: To have not just the ability to bowl with the new ball, but also bowl the old ball, also bowl inswingers, outswingers, good slower balls, good variations, and then setting the field. He's one bowler you don't need to set the field for him. He sets the field himself and that is what all captains enjoy. And that is important. That makes him different from others.

Bravo on Rashid Khan: 'He trains all the time, even optional training he comes' • ICC/Getty Images

Has Naib surprised you with the kind of impact he has had as a bowler?

Bravo: None of these guys have surprised me because I'm seeing what they do in practice, some of the drills that I put them through and the challenges I give them in the nets. He is one of them always finishing on top.

Farooqi, your team-mate at MI Emirates in ILT20, is the highest wicket-taker this World Cup. What have you liked about him?

Bravo: I call Farooqi the 'Superstar' because that's how he sees himself. That's what really makes him feel important and feel good. So it's important to know what works and what fires someone up. That's why I call him 'Superstar' in front of everyone because I see him as that superstar for our team. Again, just like Naveen, he has the ability to bowl inswingers, outswingers - not many left handers can do both. He has the ability to shape the ball both ways with pace. If I need to have a player in my team, I want Fazalhaq Farooqi because as a leftie, he is quick, skiddy - inswing, outswing, he has it all.