Matches (13)
T20 World Cup (1)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Afghanistan vs South Africa, 1st Semi-Final at Tarouba, T20 World Cup, Jun 26 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
1st Semi-Final (N), Tarouba, June 26, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
56
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(8.5/20 ov, T:57) 60/1

South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 67 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/16
marco-jansen
Cricinfo's MVP
55.85 ptsImpact List
marco-jansen
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
46%
SA Win & Bat
20%
AFG Win & Bowl
19%
SA Win & Bowl
15%
27.0K votes
Match centre 
Scores: @Thilak_Rama | Comms: Deivarayan Muthu
Scorecard summary
Afghanistan 56/10(11.5 overs)
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 (12)
Tabraiz Shamsi
3/6 (1.5)
Gulbadin Naib
9 (8)
Marco Jansen
3/16 (3)
South Africa 60/1(8.5 overs)
Reeza Hendricks
29* (25)
Fazalhaq Farooqi
1/11 (2)
Aiden Markram
23* (21)
Naveen-ul-Haq
0/15 (3)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo’s Most Valuable Players of the Match
PLAYERTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Marco Jansen
SA55.85--03/163.1855.85
Kagiso Rabada
SA43.47--02/142.3543.47
Reeza Hendricks
SA29.1429(25)2929.14--0
Aiden Markram
SA22.3923(21)22.9922.39--0
Anrich Nortje
SA20.38--02/71.1320.38
View full list

10.45pm Well, that was quick. After opting to bat on a difficult pitch that offered variable bounce and substantial seam movement, Afghanistan folded for 56, their lowest total in T20Is. Jansen, Rabada, Nortje, Shamsi all were excellent for SA. Hendricks then worked his way into some form and helped his team knock off the small target within nine overs. One more win, and SA will become the first-ever unbeaten team to win the T20 World Cup. Thanks for for company and comments. Until next time, this is Deivarayan Muthu signing off on the behalf of Andrew McGlashan, Thilak Ram and Chandan Duorah. Take care and cheers.

Markram: It feels good. It's a massive squad effort. Really chuffed for us to have one more crack at lifting that trophy. Fortunate to have lost that toss - we also would've batted. The bowlers got it in the right areas and kept it really simple in these conditions. It's quite tough for batters but we knew it was a matter of partnership. We had a bit of luck and managed to get a bit of a partnership. There are a lot of people waking up with a little bit more grey hair, but this [comprehensive] win will be more comforting for them. We've never been there [final] before, but there's a lot of belief. It takes a full squad to put together a really good game of cricket.

Rashid: I think it was a tough night for us as a team and we could've done better than us. But conditions didn't let us do that but you should be mentally ready for any situation. I thought we didn't bat well. We were struggling when Mujeeb got injured, but Nabi, Fazal...that made our job as a spinning unit easier. The consistency in bowling was something pleasing for me. We came here before the tournament and if you told us we would be playing the semi-final against South Africa, we would accept that. Winning big games in this competition...and yes we are capable of beating any side. Next time when we participate in a tournament like this, we will have the belief. It's about how you manage yourself in those pressure situations against tough teams. There is a lot of hard work to be done, especially in the middle order. We need to be aggressive and have someone to take the innings deep. We have achieved some good results but when we come back in the tournament, we need to do better, especially in the batting department.

Here's Marco Jansen, the Player of the Match: Think the guys played really well and executed well. For us, it was just sticking to the plan and bowling our best ball. The assessment was the wicket was giving us a few to work with and we just wanted to keep it simple. He's awesome and he keeps it calm. We will enjoy [the win] and be on it again tomorrow.

Zainulabeddin: "Kirsten, Gibbs, Kallis, Jonty, Hansie, Boucher, KLUESNER, Boucher, Pollock, Donald, Smith, Amla, ABD, Faf, Steyn, etc.Goosebumps!!! Decades of emotions, love and support.South Africa made it to ICC World Cup final. Hope they win it and lift the trophy. A die hard fan since childhood. Go Proteas Go"

Sandeep Jalda : "Since Markram winning the U19 WC no SA team has ever been in a final, it took SA so many years to realize that he should be captaining in WCs"

Saugata: "As an indian supporter and general cricket fan, I think these are the two teams which no one would have begrudged if they were playing in the final. SA thoroughly deserved it after so many heartbreaks and near misses. And I am sure AFG will only go up from here and certainly will get many more chances. The cricket have won today, no doubt."

Manu: "I really hope Afg keep getting better and this's not a one-off like 2003 WC Kenya (on a side note, man, that Kenyan team was strong!)"

Roby Stephen : "For Afghanistan it is a victory as well to play a world cup semi final ahead of teams like Australia, New Zealand , Pakistan and West Indies . This is going to be the real catalyst for their emergence as a super power in cricket soon . Hats off to Rashid Khan who led them as a true Captain from the front as well as the team who contributed as a unit to achieve this . All the best South Africa to break the World Cup jinx. You're just about there."

8.5
4
Azmatullah to Hendricks, FOUR runs

That is that. SA demolish Afghanistan to make their maiden World Cup final. Full and outside off, Hendricks shows the full face of the bat and sweetly punches the ball down the ground

8.4
6
Azmatullah to Hendricks, SIX runs

Hooked for six! SA are just one away from the WC final. Free-hit from Omarzai. Banged in short, Hendricks gets on top of it and swings it away over square leg for the first six of the game

8.4
2nb
Azmatullah to Markram, (no ball) 1 run

full and wide outside off, Markram throws his bat at ball and drags an inside edge past the stumps for a single. Omarzai has overstepped

8.3
Azmatullah to Markram, no run

shorter and skids back in off the deck, Markram swings to the leg side and manages an inside edge onto his hip

8.2
4
Azmatullah to Markram, FOUR runs

back of a length and outside off, Markram stands up tall, gets on top of it and punches it on the up over mid-off. Terrific shot on a tough pitch

Andrea : "As a Proteas fan since 1992, I am still on tenterhooks. We are so traumatized. Go Proteas! The bowling was splendid and we need to break this curse!"

8.1
1
Azmatullah to Hendricks, 1 run

spliced away to sweeper cover for a single

end of over 88 runs
SA: 43/1CRR: 5.37 RRR: 1.16 • Need 14 from 72b
Aiden Markram18 (18b 3x4)
Reeza Hendricks18 (22b 2x4)
Gulbadin Naib 1-0-8-0
Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-1-0
7.6
Gulbadin to Markram, no run

full and wide of off, slapped away to point

7.5
4
Gulbadin to Markram, FOUR runs

swatted away over midwicket for a one-bounce four. Markram gets on top of a short ball outside off, no excessive bounce here, so Markram puts it away rather easily

7.4
1
Gulbadin to Hendricks, 1 run

fullish and outside off, push-driven to the off-side sweeper for a single

7.3
Gulbadin to Hendricks, no run

on a length and outside off, the ball doesn't come onto the bat, squirted to cover

7.2
2
Gulbadin to Hendricks, 2 runs

short and outside off, carved away to deep third, where Janat, I think, fumbles and gives up a double

7.1
1
Gulbadin to Markram, 1 run

shortish and outside off, chopped away to deep point

Rijo: "As an Indian fan IMHO ,whatever happens from here, Afghanistan has earned their right to be called the best t20 Asian Team currently along with India unless of course India go and win the cup in which case Afghanistan will be the second best team. "

end of over 71 run
SA: 35/1CRR: 5.00 RRR: 1.69 • Need 22 from 78b
Reeza Hendricks15 (19b 2x4)
Aiden Markram13 (15b 2x4)
Azmatullah Omarzai 1-0-1-0
Rashid Khan 1-0-8-0
6.6
Azmatullah to Hendricks, no run

this leaps from a length, Hendricks loosens his grip and somehow fends it down

6.5
Azmatullah to Hendricks, no run

yet another shooter but this isn't on the stumps. Full and just a shade outside off, sneaks underneath the bat

6.4
Azmatullah to Hendricks, no run

another shooter, this time from Omarzai. Good length and outside off, keeps low, rolls off the toe end to the keeper

6.3
1
Azmatullah to Markram, 1 run

good length and on middle and leg, knocked away to the right of mid-on

6.2
Azmatullah to Markram, no run

Markam steps out and flaps a short ball outside off to mid-on

Ashok: "@Pup, very unlikely. Afghanistan does not seems to be in game anymore."

6.1
Azmatullah to Markram, no run

good length and ducking into middle and leg, keeps low once again. The batter goes low with it to keep it out

Omarzai. Over the wicket

end of over 68 runs
SA: 34/1CRR: 5.66 RRR: 1.64 • Need 23 from 84b
Reeza Hendricks15 (16b 2x4)
Aiden Markram12 (12b 2x4)
Rashid Khan 1-0-8-0
Naveen-ul-Haq 3-0-15-0
5.6
4
Rashid Khan to Hendricks, FOUR runs

pumped over the covers for a one-bounce four. Floated up on off, a bit too full from Rashid. Hendricks goes over the top

Greg: "Any South African who has endured three decades of World Cup misery with the proteas has to be emotional right now as we approach securing our very first final. If you aren't chocked up, you aren't human. "

5.5
Rashid Khan to Hendricks, no run

wrong'un from Rashid, veers in and shoots low. Hendricks makes room and somehow keeps it out

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
RR Hendricks
29 runs (25)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
square drive
6 runs
1 four0 six
Control
72%
AK Markram
23 runs (21)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
square drive
8 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
65%
Best performances - bowlers
T Shamsi
O
1.5
M
0
R
6
W
3
ECO
3.27
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
M Jansen
O
3
M
0
R
16
W
3
ECO
5.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
TossAfghanistan, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024
Player Of The Match
South Africa
Marco Jansen
Series resultSouth Africa advanced
Match numberT20I no. 2723
Match days26 June 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Nitin MenonDRS
England
Richard IllingworthDRS
TV Umpire
England
Richard Kettleborough
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Ahsan Raza
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
Language
English
Win Probability
SA 100%
AFGSA
100%50%100%AFG InningsSA Innings

Over 9 • SA 60/1

South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 67 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Shamsi: 'It's a huge achievement, but we didn't come here to get to the final'

South Africa made it to their first men's World Cup final but they are not celebrating yet

Shamsi: 'It's a huge achievement, but we didn't come here to get to the final'

'That's not the pitch you want to have a World Cup semi-final on'

Brian Lara Cricket Academy pitch comes in for sharp criticism from observers and participants after wildly misbehaving in Afghanistan vs South Africa semi-final

'That's not the pitch you want to have a World Cup semi-final on'

Hurt the overwhelming feeling in Afghanistan camp after best-ever World Cup finish

"Whenever you lose a game like this, it's always going to hurt," Trott said after Afghanistan's semi-final exit

Hurt the overwhelming feeling in Afghanistan camp after best-ever World Cup finish

Markram: 'Bowlers have been incredible through the World Cup for us'

The South Africa captain said they were "fortunate" to have lost the toss, as they too would have chosen to bat first on what turned out to be a tough track for batting

Markram: 'Bowlers have been incredible through the World Cup for us'

Ice-cool South Africa finally put together the complete game

After seven failed attempts, their men's World Cup semi-final jinx is broken. After plenty of scrapping at this World Cup, they were clinical in their quest for history

Ice-cool South Africa finally put together the complete game
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Q de Kock
bowled58
RR Hendricks
not out2925
AK Markram
not out2321
Extras(nb 1, w 2)
Total60(1 wkt; 8.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33062.017
AFG3214-0.305
AUS3122-0.331
BAN3030-1.709
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.599
ENG32141.992
WI31220.963
USA3030-3.906
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Full Table