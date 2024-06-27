Matches (12)
1st Semi-Final (N), Tarouba, June 26, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(2.3/20 ov) 16/2
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

Afghanistan chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 6.40
forecasterLive Forecast:AFG 139
Live Report - Afghanistan, South Africa eye maiden World Cup final

By Andrew Fidel Fernando

Concerns over Afghanistan's batting depth

Here's Sanjay Manjrekar and Yash Jha breaking down Afghanistan's batting ahead of this match.
1

Powerplays crucial

29 No. of wickets Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq have taken together in this tournament.
Fazalhaq Farooqi' swing-bowling prowess has been known for some time, but Naveen-ul-Haq has been an excellent partner for him in the early overs in this tournament. Farooqi is the World Cup's highest wicket-taker with 16 dismissals, but Naveen is not far back, with 13 of his own. They've generally been excellent at making those early breakthroughs, so the likes of Rashid can work on the middle order.
South Africa have spread their wickets around a bit more evenly. Anrich Nortje has 11 wickets, Kagiso Rabada has 10, Keshav Maharaj 9, and Tabraiz Shamsi 8. But the big wickets for them will be up the top of Afghanistan's innings - if they break the Gurbaz-Ibrahim Zadran partnership early, they will have gone some distance to upsetting Afghanistan's plans.
1
1
1

Gurbaz fit

Some big, positive news for Afghanistan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, their best batter of the tournament, has recovered sufficiently from a blow to the knee to be ready to play this match. That's huge for them, because they have relied on their openers to get themselves to a score their bowlers can defend.
Rashid Khan has also won the toss and chosen to bat, on a pitch that is expected not to be a batting paradise. Both these teams prefer not to chase, and Aiden Markram confirms he would have batted first as well.
The XIs are unchanged.
5

Light on training in the build-up

Both teams have not had much time to train at this venue (which is a fair way outside the Port of Spain) in the build up. But it's been especially challenging for Afghanistan, whose match ended less than 48 hours ago. They also obviously were celebrating most of the way through that night, and had arrived in Trinidad "very sleepy" as they told the ICC. Will the vibes be good enough to keep them going?
Here's a great little instagram reel from the morning after their big win.
1
1
1

Welcome!

Hello, and welcome to our live report of this first semi final from Trinidad, between the tournament upstarts Afghanistan, and the unbeaten South Africa.
7 Number of matches South Africa have won in a row.
SA, you have to say, are the form team, having won several close matches through the course of this competition. But then they've never won a World Cup knockout match in this format, and have only once done it even in one-dayers. There's a lot of history they have to overcome.
3
6
5
2
Win Probability
SA 77.21%
AFGSA
100%50%100%AFG InningsSA Innings

Current Over 3 • AFG 16/2

Gulbadin Naib b Jansen 9 (8b 2x4 0x6) SR: 112.5
W
Live Forecast: AFG 139
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

All the stats, analysis and colour from the first semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa in Tarouba

Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
caught03
Ibrahim Zadran
not out24
Gulbadin Naib
bowled98
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total16(2 wkts; 2.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33062.017
AFG3214-0.305
AUS3122-0.331
BAN3030-1.709
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.599
ENG32141.992
WI31220.963
USA3030-3.906
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Full Table