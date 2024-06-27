Live Report - Afghanistan, South Africa eye maiden World Cup final

Live
Live Report - Afghanistan, South Africa eye maiden World Cup finalBy Andrew Fidel Fernando
Concerns over Afghanistan's batting depth
Here's Sanjay Manjrekar and Yash Jha breaking down Afghanistan's batting ahead of this match.
�
�1
�
�
Powerplays crucial
29 No. of wickets Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq have taken together in this tournament.
Fazalhaq Farooqi' swing-bowling prowess has been known for some time, but Naveen-ul-Haq has been an excellent partner for him in the early overs in this tournament. Farooqi is the World Cup's highest wicket-taker with 16 dismissals, but Naveen is not far back, with 13 of his own. They've generally been excellent at making those early breakthroughs, so the likes of Rashid can work on the middle order.
South Africa have spread their wickets around a bit more evenly. Anrich Nortje has 11 wickets, Kagiso Rabada has 10, Keshav Maharaj 9, and Tabraiz Shamsi 8. But the big wickets for them will be up the top of Afghanistan's innings - if they break the Gurbaz-Ibrahim Zadran partnership early, they will have gone some distance to upsetting Afghanistan's plans.
�1
�1
�
�1
Gurbaz fit
Some big, positive news for Afghanistan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, their best batter of the tournament, has recovered sufficiently from a blow to the knee to be ready to play this match. That's huge for them, because they have relied on their openers to get themselves to a score their bowlers can defend.
Rashid Khan has also won the toss and chosen to bat, on a pitch that is expected not to be a batting paradise. Both these teams prefer not to chase, and Aiden Markram confirms he would have batted first as well.
The XIs are unchanged.
�
�5
�
�
Light on training in the build-up
Both teams have not had much time to train at this venue (which is a fair way outside the Port of Spain) in the build up. But it's been especially challenging for Afghanistan, whose match ended less than 48 hours ago. They also obviously were celebrating most of the way through that night, and had arrived in Trinidad "very sleepy" as they told the ICC. Will the vibes be good enough to keep them going?
Here's a great little instagram reel from the morning after their big win.
�
�1
�1
�1
Welcome!
Hello, and welcome to our live report of this first semi final from Trinidad, between the tournament upstarts Afghanistan, and the unbeaten South Africa.
7 Number of matches South Africa have won in a row.
SA, you have to say, are the form team, having won several close matches through the course of this competition. But then they've never won a World Cup knockout match in this format, and have only once done it even in one-dayers. There's a lot of history they have to overcome.
�3
�6
�5
�2