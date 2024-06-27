Matches (12)
T20 World Cup (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RESULT
1st Semi-Final (N), Tarouba, June 26, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
56
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(8.5/20 ov, T:57) 60/1

South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 67 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/16
marco-jansen
Cricinfo's MVP
55.85 ptsImpact List
marco-jansen
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
Report

South Africa demolish Afghanistan to enter their maiden men's World Cup final

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada ran through the top order as Afghanistan folded for 56, their lowest total in T20Is

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
27-Jun-2024 • 5 hrs ago
Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates dismissing Karim Janat, Afghanistan vs South Africa, 1st semi-final, Tarouba, T20 World Cup, June 26, 2024

Tabraiz Shamsi picked up three quick wickets to hasten Afghanistan's end  •  ICC/Getty Images

South Africa 60 for 1 (Hendricks 29*, Farooqi 1-11) beat Afghanistan 56 (Omarzai 10, Shamsi 3-6, Jansen 3-16) by nine wickets
South Africa's quicks ravaged Afghanistan's top order, taking five wickets inside the first five overs, to send the opposition spiralling towards their eventual 56 all out in the first semi-final of T20 World Cup 2024.
Then, although they lost Quinton de Kock early, Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks calmly navigated the small chase on an exceedingly tricky Tarouba pitch.
For a team infamous for playing jittery cricket in the knockouts, this win was dominant and clinical. South Africa left next to nothing to chance. They bowled beautifully, fielded well, and weathered some difficult early overs while pouncing on the loose balls.
As their reward, they have their first ever berth in a men's World Cup final, and continued their unbeaten run in the tournament, which now is up to eight matches. The margin of victory, by nine wickets and with 67 balls remaining, underscored the control they exerted on this match, from start to finish.

Jansen and Rabada rip out the top order

The Tarouba surface not only offered lateral movement but also a lot of bounce early on. With the heights that Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada bring to the table, South Africa had a great attack to exploit conditions.
Jansen struck at the end of the first over to remove Afghanistan's batter of the tournament - Rahmanullah Gurbaz - who edged a ball angled across him to Hendricks at slip. In his next over, Jansen bowled Gulbadin Naib through the gate with a delivery that darted back into him.
Rabada's first over sent Afghanistan really into a nosedive. He jagged two balls back and hit timber on both occasions. The ball that clipped the top of Ibrahim Zadran's middle stump was the killer - Ibrahim at that point was Afghanistan's best hope of getting to a good score. Fourth ball, he took out Mohammad Nabi's off stump with an even more stunning delivery. That over was a double-wicket maiden.

Nortje and Shamsi do the rest

With the top five gone, and their middle order having failed to produce much right through the tournament, Afghanistan were seriously struggling. Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi closed down the innings from there. Nortje had Azmatullah Omarzai (the only Afghan batter to get to double figures) caught at deep point, then later knocked out Rashid Khan's off stump.
Shamsi bowled a leg-stump line to the right-handers and kept getting them lbw as the balls rushed onto them. They reviewed all three decisions, but the on-field umpires had given them out, and umpires' calls on impact were good enough.

Farooqi and Naveen can't wreck South Africa's top order

Coming into this match, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq had 29 wickets between them. Their only chance of defending such a paltry score was running through the top order together.
Farooqi added to his tournament-high wicket tally in his first over, setting de Kock up with some big outswingers before jagging one back in and making a mess of his stumps.
And Naveen should have had Markram the next over, but most of Afghanistan's players didn't hear the thin edge to the wicketkeeper, and Rashid wasn't sure enough of it to review the decision.

Markram and Hendricks take the chase home

There were still testing moments, as the pitch continued to play up, still often keeping low. But whenever Afghanistan bowled poor deliveries, South Africa's batters pounced. The fifth over itself yielded 13 runs - more than a fifth of the target. South Africa got home in the ninth over, sparking restrained celebrations, even though this was a historic victory for them.
AfghanistanSouth AfricaAfghanistan vs South AfricaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
Win Probability
SA 100%
AFGSA
100%50%100%AFG InningsSA Innings

Over 9 • SA 60/1

South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 67 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Shamsi: 'It's a huge achievement, but we didn't come here to get to the final'

South Africa made it to their first men's World Cup final but they are not celebrating yet

Shamsi: 'It's a huge achievement, but we didn't come here to get to the final'

'That's not the pitch you want to have a World Cup semi-final on'

Brian Lara Cricket Academy pitch comes in for sharp criticism from observers and participants after wildly misbehaving in Afghanistan vs South Africa semi-final

'That's not the pitch you want to have a World Cup semi-final on'

Hurt the overwhelming feeling in Afghanistan camp after best-ever World Cup finish

"Whenever you lose a game like this, it's always going to hurt," Trott said after Afghanistan's semi-final exit

Hurt the overwhelming feeling in Afghanistan camp after best-ever World Cup finish

Markram: 'Bowlers have been incredible through the World Cup for us'

The South Africa captain said they were "fortunate" to have lost the toss, as they too would have chosen to bat first on what turned out to be a tough track for batting

Markram: 'Bowlers have been incredible through the World Cup for us'

Ice-cool South Africa finally put together the complete game

After seven failed attempts, their men's World Cup semi-final jinx is broken. After plenty of scrapping at this World Cup, they were clinical in their quest for history

Ice-cool South Africa finally put together the complete game
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Q de Kock
bowled58
RR Hendricks
not out2925
AK Markram
not out2321
Extras(nb 1, w 2)
Total60(1 wkt; 8.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33062.017
AFG3214-0.305
AUS3122-0.331
BAN3030-1.709
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.599
ENG32141.992
WI31220.963
USA3030-3.906
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Full Table