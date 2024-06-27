Stats - South Africa men's maiden World Cup final, Afghanistan's lowest T20I total
Statistical highlights from the semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa in Tarouba
South Africa bundled out Afghanistan for a mere 56 in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final in Tarouba and then chased down the target in 8.5 overs. Here are the statistical highlights from the match.
1 South Africa made it to the final of a men's World Cup, ODI or T20I, for the first time. Only once before they had made it to the final of an ICC tournament, the Knockout Trophy in 1998, which they won.
8 Consecutive wins for South Africa, the joint-longest winning streak for a team at the T20 World Cup. Australia also won eight in a row - their last three in 2022 and their first five in 2024. It is also the first instance of South Africa winning eight consecutive men's T20Is. Their previous best in the format was seven, which they achieved in 2009 and then in 2021.
56 Afghanistan's total was their lowest T20Is. The 72 all out against Bangladesh in the 2014 T20 World Cup was the previous lowest.
It was also the lowest total by any team against South Africa in T20Is; the previous lowest being Sri Lanka's 77 all out in New York earlier in this World Cup.
1 Afghanistan's 56 all out is now the lowest total by any team in a knockout match at the T20 World Cup. The previous lowest was 101, by West Indies against Sri Lanka in the 2009 semi-final and by Sri Lanka against West Indies in the 2012 final.
67 Balls remaining after South Africa won the match, their biggest win by balls to spare in T20Is. Their previous best was 51 balls while chasing 130 against Pakistan in 2007.
2 Afghanistan's innings is only the second instance of a completed innings at the T20 World Cup where the top contributor was extras. Afghanistan's 56 all out included 13 extras, while Azmatullah Omarzai (10) was the only Afghanistan batter to reach double-digits. The other instance of extras top-scoring came during Ireland's 69 all out against West Indies in the 2010 T20 World Cup, when sundries contributed 19.
17 Wickets taken by Fazalhaq Farooqi in this World Cup, the most for a bowler in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, surpassing Wanindu Hasaranga's 16 in 2021. Ten of Farooqi's wickets came in the powerplay, joint-most by any bowler in the T20 World Cup alongside Dirk Nannes in 2010.
5-0 South Africa's win-loss record against Afghanistan in international cricket. Their previous four meetings also came at the World Cups - Two in the T20 World Cup (2010 and 2016) and two in the ODI World Cup (2019 and 2023).
Out of the 22 Afghanistan faced in international cricket, South Africa, India and Nepal are the three they are yet to beat.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo