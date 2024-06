Stats - South Africa men's maiden World Cup final, Afghanistan's lowest T20I total

South Africa made it to the final of a men's World Cup, ODI or T20I, for the first time. Only once before they had made it to the final of an ICC tournament , the Knockout Trophy in 1998, which they won.

8 Consecutive wins for South Africa, the joint-longest winning streak for a team at the T20 World Cup. Australia also won eight in a row - their last three in 2022 and their first five in 2024. It is also the first instance of South Africa winning eight consecutive men's T20Is. Their previous best in the format was seven, which they achieved in 2009 and then in 2021.