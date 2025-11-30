Alex Marshall: Removing certain players from auction makes BPL 'much safer'

Alex Marshall, the independent head of BCB's anti-corruption unit, wanted to keep some individuals away from the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as it would make the tournament "much safer" without them. On Saturday, the BCB had removed several players from the auction that took place on Sunday. The BCB integrity unit is carrying on investigations to look into previous editions of the BPL.

Marshall's statement was played ahead of the BPL auction's broadcast. "In advance of BPL 12, I have provided advice to the (BPL) governing council about some people who should not be invited to this year's event," he said. "That's just one of many actions that are being taken to protect this year's BPL. And I just felt it would be much safer to keep some people away while investigations are completed and we look back over recent years."

Marshall and the BCB have, however, not officially named anyone as part of their reports. "I'll say no more about any individuals because that would be wrong, and I will never discuss the details of a live investigation. That's unfair to victims and witnesses, and it's unfair to people who are suspects. My team will maintain confidentiality."

Shortly before the auction started, the BCB also announced that the country's high court had rejected three writ petitions which challenged the board's decision to exclude nine cricketers from the BPL auction.