Stats - Duckett's record knock eclipsed by Australia's record chase

356 for 5 - Australia's total against England is now the highest by any team at the Champions Trophy, surpassing England's 351 for 8 in the first innings. The previous highest total in the competition history was New Zealand's 347 for 4 against USA in 2004.

77 - Josh Inglis smashed his maiden ODI ton off 77 balls to revive Australia's run chase and take them home. He also leveled with Virender Sehwag for the fastest Champions Trophy hundred. Sehwag's 77-ball ton (126 off 104 balls) also came against England - in Colombo in 2002

352 - Target that Australia chased down against England is the highest successful chase in the history of ICC ODI tournaments, bettering Pakistan's 345 against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup. It is also only the second time Australia have successfully chased down a 350-plus total in ODIs. In 2019, they scaled a target of 359 against India in Mohali which remains their highest chase in ODI cricket.

8.52 - Economy rate of England's pace bowlers, who conceded 226 runs in 26.3 overs, their worst in a men's ODI, where they bowled 25-plus overs.

The Australia quicks, on the other hand, who came into the match with only 14 ODI caps between them, fared much better on a placid track, having conceded 171 in 27 overs, at an economy rate of 6.33.

158.90 - Australia's batting strike rate against the short and short-good lengths by England pacers. They scored 116 runs off 73 deliveries, hitting 16 fours and five sixes off them. Inglis scored 39 runs off 20 balls facing those lengths, with seven boundaries including three sixes.

165 - Ben Duckett's sublime knock for England the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. He went past Nathan Astle's unbeaten 145 against USA in 2004, while Andy Flower also scored 145 against India in 2002.

50 - Duckett scored 50 runs off 36 balls against Adam Zampa during his record-breaking knock. These are the joint-most runs any batter has scored off Zampa in an ODI, levelling with Heinrich Klaasen's effort of smashing 50 off 17 balls against the legspinner.

With his flawless batting against Zampa, Duckett played a big part in taming the threat of Zampa, who conceded 64 in his ten overs. All other England batters combined scored only 12 off 25 balls, at a strike rate of 48.

43.88 - Percentage of England's total scored in boundaries on Saturday - 154 out of 351. England batters hit only 28 fours and seven sixes, but 174 runs came through running between the wickets - 137 singles, 17 twos and a three.

This is the second-lowest boundary percentage for England in a 350-plus total in ODIs, behind 42.42% when they scored 363 for 7 in a 55-over game against Pakistan in 1992 . It is also the fourth-lowest boundary percentage for any team during a 350-plus total in men's ODIs since 2015.

122 - ODI caps between Australia's bowlers coming into this match - Zampa (108), Spencer Johnson (3), Ben Dwarshuis (2) and Nathan Ellis (9). This is the least combined experience for Australia's bowlers going into a match at ICC ODI events (World Cups and Champions Trophies) since 1983.

Australia's bowlers had a combined tally of 90 ODIs when they faced India in the 1983 World Cup match in Nottingham. Zampa was the only bowler with an experience of ten-plus matches in Australia's playing XI on Saturday. (Players who bowl 30-plus balls on an average per match in ODIs are considered bowlers.)