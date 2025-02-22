Stats - Duckett's record knock, England smash highest CT total

351 for 8 - England's total against Australia is now the - England's total against Australia is now the highest by any team at the Champions Trophy, surpassing New Zealand's 347 for 4 against USA in 2004.

165 - Ben Duckett's sublime knock that ushered England to the record total is also the - Ben Duckett's sublime knock that ushered England to the record total is also the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. He went past Nathan Astle's unbeaten 145 against USA in 2004, while Andy Flower also scored 145 against India in 2002.

50 - Duckett scored 50 runs off 36 balls against Adam Zampa during his record-breaking knock. These are the joint-most runs any batter has scored off Zampa in an ODI, levelling with Heinrich Klaasen's effort of smashing 50 off 17 balls against the legspinner.

With his flawless batting against Zampa, Duckett played a big part in taming the threat of Zampa, who conceded 64 in his ten overs. All other England batters combined scored only 12 off 25 balls, at a strike rate of 48.

43.88 - Percentage of England's total scored in boundaries on Saturday - 154 out of 351. England batters hit only 28 fours and seven sixes, but 174 runs came through running between the wickets - 137 singles, 17 twos and a three.

This is the second-lowest boundary percentage for England in a 350-plus total in ODIs, behind 42.42% when they scored 363 for 7 in a 55-over game against Pakistan in 1992 . It is also the fourth-lowest boundary percentage for any team during a 350-plus total in men's ODIs since 2015.

122 - ODI caps between Australia's bowlers coming into this match - Zampa (108), Spencer Johnson (3), Ben Dwarshuis (2) and Nathan Ellis (9). This is the least combined experience for Australia's bowlers going into a match at ICC ODI events (World Cups and Champions Trophies) since 1983.

Australia's bowlers had a combined tally of 90 ODIs when they faced India in the 1983 World Cup match in Nottingham. Zampa was the only bowler with an experience of ten-plus matches in Australia's playing XI on Saturday. (Players who bowl 30-plus balls on an average per match in ODIs are considered bowlers.)