Johan Botha appointed new Brisbane Heat and Queensland coach

Former South Africa limited-overs captain Johan Botha has been appointed as the new head coach of BBL reigning champions Brisbane Heat and Queensland in state cricket for the next three years.

Botha, 42, was appointed in the wake of Wade Seccombe's departure . Queensland WNCL and Brisbane Heat women's coach Ashley Noffke and former England allrounder Adam Hollioake were also in the mix for the job. The coaching recruitment process was run by Queensland's head of elite cricket Joe Dawes, CEO Terry Svenson and Queensland board director and former Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy.

Botha is an Australian citizen after moving to Adelaide in 2012 to play full-time for South Australia which effectively ended his international career with South Africa after he had played five Tests, 78 ODIs and 40 T20Is, including captaining his country in 21 white-ball matches.

He captained South Australia in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup for two years before resigning midway through the 2014-15 season to allow Travis Head to take over. Botha also has extensive playing experience in the BBL having played 71 matches with Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes. He retired abruptly in 2019 to take up a coaching opportunity in the PSL but came out of retirement as a fill-in during the Covid-ravaged season of 2020-21.

He has accrued extensive coaching experience around the world in recent years. He has been head coach of three PSL sides, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. He also coached Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL and led them to the final in 2019 with a unique spin-heavy team

He was the head coach of Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20 last season, although they finished last, and was assistant coach of Seattle Orcas in MLC when they finished runners-up last year. He was also an assistant coach with Strikers in the BBL as recently as 2022-23.

It is understood Dawes and the Queensland Cricket Board were looking for a coach with a harder edge and they feel they have found that person in Botha.

"Johan is a fiercely motivated and determined person and has consistently displayed those traits during his playing and coaching career,'' Dawes said. "He is very much at the cutting edge of the game internationally and will bring a fresh and dynamic outlook to our organisation and especially the Bulls and championship Brisbane Heat squads."

Botha said he was excited to get the opportunity to lead the Queensland and Heat programs.

"There is a lot to look forward to for Queensland Cricket and I can't wait to hit the ground running in what will be an exciting and fulfilling challenge,'' Botha said. "This is an incredible opportunity with the playing talent and experience that the two squads will be able to call upon.

"The Bulls have strong ties to success, and I have no doubt the playing group already aspire to be deeply competitive this summer. The Heat were skilful and professional on the way to their BBL title and have an enviable base to pursue new challenges in the coming seasons.