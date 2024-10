Matthew Wade has announced his retirement from international cricket and will immediately transition into a coaching role with Australia for the T20I series against Pakistan next month.

Wade was part of Australia's side at the T20 World Cup in June and it had been expected that tournament would mark the end of his international career after he was overlooked for the tour of the UK in September. In March he had retired from red-ball cricket after Tasmania's run to the Sheffield Shield final.

Wade will continue to play in the BBL for Hobart Hurricanes and some franchise tournaments around the world. He will also now work with what is a reasonably youthful Australia T20I squad which will be coached by Andre Borovec while Andrew McDonald and his other assistants preparing for the Test series against India. Wade will also spend time with Australia's coaching group during the ODI series in an unofficial capacity.

"I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching has been a constant conversation with George [Bailey] and Andrew [McDonald] over the past six months," Wade said.

"Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited."

Overall, Wade played 36 Tests, 97 ODIs and 92 T20Is for Australia between 2011 and 2024. He was a key figure in their T20 World Cup title in the UAE in 2021 where he became a finisher, hitting an unbeaten 41 off 17 balls in the semi-final against Pakistan

Finest hour: Matthew Wade was a star of Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup title • ICC via Getty Images

"As my international career closes, I want to thank all of my Australian team-mates, staff and coaches," he said. "I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at international level. Without good people around me I would have never got as much out of myself as I did.

"I also thank my family, mum, dad and sisters for the countless hours they put in over the years getting me to games and training.

"Lastly to Julia and the kids. I can't thank them enough for the sacrifices they have made for me to continue to pursue my dreams. No words can explain how grateful I am to them, none of this would have happened without their support."

Wade's Test career ended in 2021, during India's previous tour, after he had made a successful return to the side as a specialist batter for the 2019 Ashes where he scored two centuries. His last ODI also came in 2021 when he briefly returned to the team after a gap of four years during the tour of West Indies in the Covid period.

"Congratulations to Matthew on what has been a wonderful international career during which his skill and versatility has made him an outstanding performer across all formats," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.