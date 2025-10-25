Bangladesh's World Cup of heartbreaks, what-ifs, and lessons learned

The what-ifs are many, but for a team playing only its second ODI World Cup, Bangladesh have punched above their weight. Yet, despite the fight, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table - even below winless Pakistan - level on number of wins with New Zealand and Sri Lanka, all three teams having split points because of washouts.

The gulf between bat and ball has been evident throughout their campaign, and it surfaced once again against Sri Lanka. After their bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 203, Bangladesh's batters stumbled, dragging the chase deep but falling short in the final over. After that match, captain Nigar Sultana had admitted to her side's struggles in crunch moments but refused to attribute their narrow losses to luck.

"It's really heartbreaking, definitely, because we came here to win," she had said. "This kind of match, I think we played three games against England, South Africa and now Sri Lanka. I think we need to think about it and we have to learn so many things. [In] this kind of situation, [we should learn] how we should calm our nerves and how we should get runs. And definitely, the young players have been playing in the middle at crucial moments. So, I think they should learn.

"It's definitely our mistake. It's not just one match; this is the third time it's happened like this. I think we're failing to finish properly in the final moments. We shouldn't need to take it to the last over while chasing this kind of target. That's our fault. Maybe there were some miscalculations, and we couldn't use some bowlers properly in the middle overs."

Bangladesh's batting has shown promise in patches - five different players have scored fifties, including Nigar's fighting 77 against Sri Lanka - but frequent collapses and a glut of dot balls have proved costly. Their dot-ball percentage of 66.6 is the second-highest in the tournament, underlining their struggles.

They began their campaign by comfortably chasing down 130 against Pakistan , but fell in a heap against England, New Zealand and Australia to post totals below 200. Against South Africa, Shorna Akter 's 35-ball 51 - the fastest half-century in women's ODIs for Bangladesh - took them to 235, but they dropped several chances in the end to lose the match. Against England, they got their catching right, but the third umpire's decision to reprieve Heather Knight proved costly in the end.

There have been a few heartbreaks for Bangladesh at this World Cup • ICC/Getty Images

One of the factors behind the inconsistency has been their limited preparation. Since early 2024, the only top-ranked side Bangladesh have faced is Australia, back in March last year. Apart from the World Cup qualifiers in April, their build-up featured no international cricket, only domestic training camps. Nigar stressed the need for more exposure against top-ranked opposition. In the current FTP running from 2025-29 though, they are set to face India, Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand across formats.

"The more competitive cricket you play, the sharper your skills get," she said. "In ICC tournaments, we face new situations that we don't often see in bilateral series, where we play the same opponents again and again. A stronger domestic setup or league system would help a lot. If we get to play more competitive games at home, our chances of losing tight matches will go down for sure."

But there have been other positives too, with their young bowling attack standing out. Fast bowler Marufa Akter , just 20, whose hooping deliveries troubled batters in the powerplay, has impressed many. Their spin department, led by veteran Fahima Khatun , has also shone through the performances of youngsters Rabeya Khan (20) and 18-year-old Shorna, who together have taken more wickets than Khatun. Against Sri Lanka, both youngsters were preferred over Khatun - a call that paid off, as they shared five wickets between them.

"Among the eight teams in this World Cup, we're the only one with three legspinners and all three are different types," Khatun had said before the Sri Lanka match. "As a senior, I always try to collaborate with them and encourage them. They're very young and crucial for our team. I often tell them, 'You're better than me; I have a lot to learn from you.' Having three different kinds of legspinners is a big advantage for us."

Shorna Akter have been one of the standout players for Bangladesh in the tournament • ICC/Getty Images

At home, Bangladesh's players feature in two main domestic tournaments, the Women's Dhaka Premier League and the National Cricket League, both often played on spin-friendly, low-scoring pitches. On the eve of the India game, batter Sobhana Mostary acknowledged that while the level of competition can vary, the domestic structure is slowly improving.

"Last ODI World Cup in 2022, only Pinky [Fargana Hoque] scored fifty but in this tournament, you can see around six or seven fifties," she said. "So, I think that's an improvement. Scoring a fifty is not easy; I also got my first fifty in this World Cup. If I can keep this consistency, it will help me in the next series. Similarly, [Sharmin Akhter] Supta has been performing well for a long time.

"Now our domestic tournament is going good. In [Dhaka] Premier League among ten teams, six teams are good enough but four teams are like 50 - 50. Five years ago, two-three teams were good. But now five to six teams are good. Before, most players came from North Bengal, but now we have players from Chattogram and Sylhet as well. Maybe their parents are also watching the matches now. I think most people in Bangladesh are following this World Cup, which is a great inspiration for us. It motivates us to fight against stronger teams. That's it, everyone is watching and supporting us, and that means a lot."

Bangladesh are yet to see one of their players feature in either the WBBL or WPL. Mostary hopes that changes soon.

"In WPL, every time we send our name, they are not [okay to] pick a Bangladeshi. But we are thinking about this tournament - like Marufa [is] doing very good in Indian conditions. And Rabeya is also very bowling good this tournament. So maybe in the upcoming WPL they are [picked]."