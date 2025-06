Bavuma still unbeaten as captain as South Africa end 9722-day wait with WTC title

The target South Africa chased to win the WTC final against Australia was their fifth-highest chase in Test cricket. Four of those five wins have been against Australia.

8 Consecutive wins for South Africa in Test cricket, a streak that began in the West Indies last year. It is their second-longest winning streak in the format, behind the nine successive wins in 2002-03. Their eight-match streak is also the longest winning run in the WTC; India and New Zealand had won seven in a row during the first WTC cycle.