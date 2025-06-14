Bavuma still unbeaten as captain as South Africa end 9722-day wait with WTC title
Stats highlights from the fourth day of the World Test Championship final at Lord's
9722 Days between South Africa's two ICC titles - the Champions Trophy in 1998 and the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2025.
282 The target South Africa chased to win the WTC final against Australia was their fifth-highest chase in Test cricket. Four of those five wins have been against Australia.
It is also the second-highest chase at Lord's.
8 Consecutive wins for South Africa in Test cricket, a streak that began in the West Indies last year. It is their second-longest winning streak in the format, behind the nine successive wins in 2002-03. Their eight-match streak is also the longest winning run in the WTC; India and New Zealand had won seven in a row during the first WTC cycle.
138 South Africa's first-innings total in the WTC final at Lord's - their lowest first-innings total in an away Test win. Only three times have they won a Test after scoring fewer in their first innings.
3 Number of teams to win a men's Test in England by scoring the highest total of the match in the fourth innings, before South Africa in the WTC final. West Indies won by scoring 344 at Lord's in 1984 and 226 at The Oval in 1988, while England made 362 against Australia at Headingley in 2019.
9 Test wins and a draw for Temba Bavuma in ten matches as South Africa captain. Only England's Percy Chapman (9) had as many wins as Bavuma in his first ten Tests as captain.
136 Aiden Markram's score in the fourth innings of the WTC final after bagging a duck in South Africa's first innings. Only the West Indian Roy Fredericks had a higher fourth-innings score - 138 against England at Lord's in 1984 - after making a first-innings duck.
3 Hundreds for Markram in the fourth innings in Tests. Only Graeme Smith (4) has more fourth-innings tons for South Africa.
74 First-innings lead South Africa conceded at Lord's. The previous time they won a Test after conceding a lead of more than 50 was in 2011, when they beat Australia in Cape Town.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo