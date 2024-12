Munro touch and go for Heat opener, Johnson and Neser missing

Neser is set to be unavailable until at least January due to the severe hamstring tendon injury he suffered while playing for Australia A on November 7. It was initially hoped he would be fit for the start of the BBL but the nature of the injury has meant his recovery has been much slower. Heat have a home game on January 6, which might be a possibility if everything went to plan, and then three games on January 11, 16 and 18 before the finals. But it is understood there will be no risks taken with Neser due to the risk of ending his summer if he reinjured the hamstring tendon.