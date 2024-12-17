Munro touch and go for Heat opener, Johnson and Neser missing

Meanwhile, Heat are likely to be without their star fast bowler Johnson for at least the first two games due to a toe injury he sustained in his Sheffield Shield return for South Australia in late November. Johnson bowled a career-high 45 overs in his first Shield game in seven months but has suffered extended toe soreness in the weeks after the game. He missed South Australia's next Shield game and is understood to have needed a cortisone injection since arriving in Brisbane for the BBL to see if the issue can settle. There is a hope he can begin bowling again this week with a possibility of playing in Heat's Boxing Day clash in Perth.