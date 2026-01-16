BBL finals race goes down to the wire; hosting rights also on the line

Scorchers' big win over Melbourne Renegades on Thursday secured their spot in finals but there remain various permutations over the finishing positions and who hosts the Qualifier on January 20 and Knockout on January 21.

Despite currently topping the table, defending champions Hobart Hurricanes will end up finishing third if Sixers win both their remaining matches (they face Sydney Thunder on Friday before heading to Brisbane) and could drop to fourth if the Scorchers-Stars game is washed out, although the forecast for Perth is good.

Regardless of the result of the Sydney derby at the SCG, the Sixers-Heat clash at the Gabba on Sunday will determine the fourth team to go through. Heat kept their season alive with a thrilling three-run victory over Hurricanes where Zaman Khan produced a brilliant final over

Finishing in the top two is a significant advantage. While the first-placed side hosts the match, the loser gets a second chance to reach the final by hosting the Challenger on January 23 against the winner of the Knockout.

For Scorchers, the motivation to finish top and host the qualifier, and then push to host the final on January 25, is magnified by meaning they would not need to travel again while the visiting teams would face cross-country trips. They would also get huge home support at Perth Stadium for their finals games.

Steven Smith has returned to Sydney Sixers duty • Getty Images

Scorchers have less than a 48-hour turnaround from their Renegades match before facing Stars at Optus Stadium with a lengthy flight on Friday ahead of the 5.15pm local time start on Saturday.

Finn Allen , who struck 101 off 53 balls against Renegades, and Mitchell Marsh did not field at Marvel Stadium but it was described as a precautionary move. However, ESPNcricinfo understands that discussions had already taken place about Marsh being rested for the Stars game although he was named in their 14-player squad on Friday.

"I had a little bit of a hammy niggle on this side in Hobart earlier in the year, so it was just a little bit of a scare," Allen told AAP. "It was just cramp, but I didn't want to take the risk. [Marsh's injury] was just an external blow to the heel like we saw in the footage. I think he'll be okay."

BBL finals structure January 20, Qualifier : 1st vs 2nd

January 21, Knockout : 3rd vs 4th

January 23, Challenger : Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Knockout

January 25, Final: Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Challenger

They will have Josh Inglis available for the remainder of the tournament after he was rested against Renegades in consultation with Cricket Australia.

Allen was braced for a tough encounter against Stars, who Scorchers have not faced yet this season. Stars began with four wins in a row before stumbling mid-season with three consecutive defeats but have won their last two matches.

"They're a proper, well-rounded side, so I think they'll be extremely competitive on Saturday," Allen said. "We'll fly back, rest up and go again. I'm pretty confident in our boys; we've got a pretty competitive squad and 'Ingo' [Josh Inglis] coming back in on Saturday bolsters that."