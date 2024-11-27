Stokes skipped IPL auction to 'look after body' and 'prolong' England career

Ben Stokes has revealed he did not to enter the IPL mega auction to strip back his playing commitments as he attempts to prolong the twilight of his career.

Stokes was a notable omission from the list of 52 Englishmen signed up for the mega auction in Jeddah for the 2025 competition. It meant England's Test captain would not be allowed to play in the IPL until 2026, by which time he would be 35. Under the new regulations introduced by franchise owners - and ratified by the BCCI - players who have previously appeared in the league but did not register for the mega auction would be unable to register for the subsequent mini-auction.

History suggests the allrounder would have fetched a hefty deal. Stokes has previously earned lucrative million-pound deals with Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"[There is] just so much cricket," Stokes told BBC Sport in Christchurch ahead of England's first Test against New Zealand. "There's no hiding behind the fact that I'm at the back-end of my career. I obviously want to play as long as I possibly can. Looking after my body and looking after myself as much as I can is key to that."

England's Test side face legacy-defining 2025 with five-match Test series at home to India before the Ashes at the end of the year. And with Brendon McCullum assuming control of the limited-overs teams, Stokes could well return to the ODI set-up for the Champions Trophy in February. All of this on top of a stint with MI Cape Town in the SA20 at the start of the year.

Having spent most of the last 12 months rehabbing his left knee after surgery and recovering from a torn right hamstring, Stokes, centrally contracted to the ECB until October 2026, admitted it was time to start listening to his body for the good of what remains of his international career.

"[It is about] prioritising games and when I do play - obviously I'm in South Africa this year - so it's about looking at what I've got ahead and making the decision that I think is right for me to be able to prolong my career as long as possible. I want to wear this England shirt for as long as I can."

Stokes had opted out of the 2024 edition of the IPL to manage his workloads after a gruelling Test series in India. Under the new regulations , if he had put his name in the 2025 auction and then pulled out of the tournament (after being bought by a team), that would also earn him a two-year ban, unless he could provide an injury sheet from the ECB which proved he had withdrawn for legitimate medical reasons rather than simply wanting a rest.