Gill not dropped, 'just unfortunate' says India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

Gill missed the first Test in Perth with a finger injury. He came back for the next one - the day-night Test - in Adelaide, and though he looked solid in both innings he scored only 31 and 28. He fell for 1 chasing a wide half-volley in his only innings in the Brisbane Test.

India decided to go into the MCG Test with their captain Rohit Sharma back as opener. KL Rahul has been their best batter on tour. The skill he has shown in negotiating the new ball meant he had to bat up the order. He's slated to come in at No. 3. India could have moved Gill down to No. 6 but they decided to pack their XI with allrounders instead.

"Well I think a lot of the decisions when they are made, and the process of it being made, the communication is always there, transparency is there," India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said after the first day's play in Melbourne. "Rohit will come up in the order and more likely than not he will open the innings for us. So I think that was the thought process and unfortunately for him [Gill], just how things panned out. He had to miss out and sometimes I just feel for a young player in a position like that, a big day, he wants to make his mark, he understands it is a team's requirement and it is unfortunate. I wouldn't say that he has been dropped per se, it is just unfortunate that he couldn't find his place in his team."

Nayar seemed to suggest the choice was between Gill, their second-highest scorer in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle, and Washington Sundar, and they preferred having an offspinner bowing at Travis Head and Alex Carey when the ball gets older. There seemed to be no question over Nitish Kumar Reddy's spot - he only bowled five overs on day one and is set to bat at No. 7.

India's desire for bowlers who can bat could also be because two of their most reliable sources for runs have run dry in this series: Rohit (19 runs at 6.33) and Virat Kohli (126 runs at 31.50) are still searching for their best form.

"I always believe that it's about confidence and a start. Once a player gets a start, their game looks different. So, I think Virat and Rohit are both such players. If they can play 25-30 balls, then you will see the same Virat and Rohit that you see earlier. But, this is a game of confidence. So, no matter how much you practise, no matter how much you talk, in the end, when you get into the match, it's very important to play 20-25-30 balls."

Things looked precarious for India when 19-year old Australian debutant Sam Konstas took down all of their bowlers and set his team up for a big total. Jasprit Bumrah helped them fight back after tea to end the day with Australia on 311 for 6.

"Well, I think a lot of credit to, you know, the way Sam played. I felt, you know, the intent that he showed in the first four sort of put us in the back foot. I felt it took a lot of character for our bowlers to stick in there," Nayar said. "It wasn't the best, I mean, the easiest conditions to bowl, we felt the conditions are good to bat on and at times like that, sometimes it's important to stick to your guns, stick to the plans.