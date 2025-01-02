Taskin Ahmed grabs 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi, a new BPL record
He became only the third bowler in men's T20 cricket to take seven in an innings
Taskin Ahmed became only the third bowler in history to take a seven-wicket haul in men's T20s, claiming 7 for 19 in Durbar Rajshahi's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against Dhaka Capitals. It is also the best bowling figures in the BPL's history, beating Mohammad Amir's 6 for 17 for Khulna Tigers in 2020.
Taskin continues to be consistent in all formats after he finished 2024 with 63 international wickets at 19.23, Bangladesh's biggest haul in the year.
He emulated Colin Ackermann, who was the first bowler to take seven wickets in a T20 - in a Vitality Blast game in 2019 - and Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus, who took seven for Malaysia against China in 2023.
After Dhaka decided to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Taskin removed both openers Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan in his first two overs. He bowled a ripper to Litton, who fended the short ball towards first slip, before Tanzid was caught behind chasing a wide one.
"You need luck to get five. I am really happy [to take seven]. It's a big deal for me. I am from Bangladesh so I will remember holding this BPL record."Taskin Ahmed
Dhaka recovered in the middle overs before Taskin returned with the wicket of Shahadat Hossain in the 17th over. Beaten by a slower ball, Shahadat holed out to Ryan Burl who took a sharp catch at long-on. Taskin had Chaturanga de Silva later in the same over, before a triple-wicket final over. Alauddin Babu was the first to go in the 20th, skying one to mid-off, before Taskin yorked Mukidul Islam. He missed out on the hat-trick but got Shubham Ranjane next ball to finish with 4-0-19-7.
The glut of wickets in the last four overs slowed Dhaka down significantly, leaving Rajshahi with a moderate 175 to chase. They reached the target in the 19th over, with seven wickets in hand.
Taskin said it was a proud moment for him, becoming the bowler with the best figures in the BPL. "I have always thought about taking a lot of wickets. If you don't visualise it, you can't make it happen. Obviously you need luck to take wickets. I am happy that I could execute my plans... It is a great feeling that I could deliver whenever my captain brought me into the attack."
"It is always special to take a five-wicket haul in every format," he added. "I have taken three or four wickets plenty of times. You need luck to get five. I am really happy. It's a big deal for me. I am from Bangladesh so I will remember holding this BPL record."
Taskin said that he was happy with the type of pitches on offer at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the surfaces mostly sporting. "I think there is little margin for error. We can't get away with any lose deliveries. Pitches are great for batters, who face a bit of challenge only against the new ball. I think such pitches will help us in the Champions Trophy [in February] where we will play on mostly good batting tracks in Pakistan and UAE."
