Dhaka vs Rajshahi, 5th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Jan 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Mirpur, January 02, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dhaka
L
Rajshahi
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DKA1 M • 31 Runs • 31 Avg • 114.81 SR
DKA1 M • 30 Runs • 30 Avg • 142.85 SR
RAJ1 M • 94 Runs • 0 Avg • 200 SR
RAJ1 M • 65 Runs • 65 Avg • 127.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DKA1 M • 3 Wkts • 10.75 Econ • 8 SR
DKA1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 12 SR
RAJ1 M • 3 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 8 SR
RAJ1 M • 2 Wkts • 10.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
DKA
RAJ
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|2 January 2025 - day (20-over match)