Dhaka vs Rajshahi, 5th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Jan 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Mirpur, January 02, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Litton Das
1 M • 31 Runs • 31 Avg • 114.81 SR
Tanzid Hasan
1 M • 30 Runs • 30 Avg • 142.85 SR
Yasir Ali
1 M • 94 Runs • 0 Avg • 200 SR
Anamul Haque
1 M • 65 Runs • 65 Avg • 127.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Alauddin Babu
1 M • 3 Wkts • 10.75 Econ • 8 SR
Mukidul Islam
1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 12 SR
Taskin Ahmed
1 M • 3 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 8 SR
Hasan Murad
1 M • 2 Wkts • 10.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
DKA
RAJ
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Alauddin Babu 
-
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
-
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Nazmul Islam 
Bowler
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Batting Allrounder
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days2 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR22041.850
KT11021.850
BRSAL11021.159
RAJ1010-1.159
SYS1010-1.700
Kings1010-1.850
DKA1010-2.000
DRD-----
Full Table