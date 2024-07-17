Athapaththu leads well-rounded SL squad for Women's Asia Cup

The team has most bases covered, going with a good blend of youth and experience

Udeshika Prabodhani and Inoshi Priyadharshani will both be crucial to Sri Lanka's attack • ICC via Getty Images

The experienced trio of Udeshika Prabodhani Achini Kulasuriya and Anushka Sanjeewani have been restored to Sri Lanka's T20 squad, having been rested for the recent series against the West Indies, as Sri Lanka named their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup.

The green pair of Rashmika Sewwandi and Imesha Dulani - the former yet to make her debut - unsurprisingly make way, while there's also no room for the veteran spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe, who had just returned to the T20 side following a nine-month absence, and wicketkeeper-batter Kaushini Nuthyangana.

This, however, remains a squad with a good blend of youth and experience. The highly-rated left-arm wrist spinner Shashini Gimhani is the youngest member, turning 16 only later this year. But while she's yet to stake a claim in the starting XI, 18-year-old Vishmi Gunaratne has already locked down an opening berth alongside skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

Spin-bowling allrounder Kavisha Dilhari, seamer Kawya Kavindi and leg spinner Sachini Nisansala are three more under the age of 25, with the latter's strong showing against the West Indies proving enough to retain her spot in the squad.

That's the future and much of the present when it comes to this Sri Lankan outfit, but there's also considerable know-how across the rest of the squad. Much of Sri Lanka's strength lays in their batting, led by the incomparable Athapaththu, who has formed a formidable partnership at the top with Gunaratne. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanjeewani's inclusion bolsters the lower order alongside Nilakshi de Silva, but it's the resilience of a middle order containing Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera and Kavisha Dilhari that has formed the spine of Sri Lanka's recent successes.

On the bowling front, this is a spin-heavy attack, with the veteran pairing of Inoshi Priyadarshani and Sugandika Kumari supplemented by Nisansala, Gimhani, Dilhari and Athapaththu. The returning Prabodhani and Kulasuriya firm up Sri Lanka's pace options in a contingent that also includes Ama Kanchana and Kavindi.