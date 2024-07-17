Meet the Women's Asia Cup teams: Thailand, UAE, Nepal and Malaysia

The four teams made it here by topping their respective groups in the ACC Women's Premier Cup

Eight countries will compete for the Women's Asia Cup 2024 over ten days in Dambulla. Hosts Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are joined by Thailand, Nepal, UAE and Malaysia, all of whom qualified by topping their respective groups in the ACC Women's Premier Cup 2024.

Thailand

Thailand are one of the emerging teams to watch in women's cricket. They beat Pakistan in the previous Asia Cup, in 2022, and made the semi-finals for the first time. They now have a new head coach - Nitish Salekar, who took over from Harshal Pathak in January 2023 - and a new captain in 20-year-old Thipatcha Putthawong , whom they are looking at as a long-term leader.

Their batting mainstay Natthakan Chantham picked up an ACL injury during the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in May and had surgery last month. Naruemol Chaiwai, their regular captain, is also injured. As a result, Thailand's depth could get tested in this Asia Cup.

They made their maiden T20 World Cup appearance in 2020, but missed the next two editions, and won't be part of this year's event in Bangladesh either. Impressive performances in this Asia Cup could give Thailand confidence with many young players in this squad fast-tracked from their Under-19 setup - Putthawong being the prime example.

Thailand are grouped with Bangladesh, Malaysia and Sri Lanka in Group B.

Key player: Chanida Sutthiruang

Over the past couple of years, Sutthiruang has transformed from a fast bowler who could chip in as a lower-order bat into a reliable allrounder. A knee injury limited her bowling in 2021 but a fully-fit Sutthiruang was the fourth highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup qualifier in May. In Salekar's words, she has been "batting as well as she ever has" and is one of the batters to watch in Chantham's absence.

Thailand squad

Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Nannapat Kocharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannapat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi

Malaysia

Malaysia finished runners-up to UAE in the ACC Women's Premier Cup. The players prepared for the Asia Cup with the five-team Malaysia Super Women's League - a domestic T20 tournament featuring players from Malaysia, Thailand, Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore, Hong Kong, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain - in May.

Malaysia are led by Winifred Duraisingam , who has experience of playing with some of the world's top players in the Fairbreak Invitational tournament in 2022 and 2023. She is their third-most capped T20I player and only one of two Malaysian batters with over 1000 runs in the format. With 47 wickets, she is also their leading wicket-taker, and finished the Super Women's League joint third on the bowlers' charts.

Before the Women's Premier Cup, Malaysia blanked Kuwait 3-0 at home. They are in Group B along with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Key player: Elsa Hunter

Hunter, 19, has taken giant strides after making her international debut at just 13. She is already Malaysia's fourth-highest scorer in T20Is and her unbeaten 69 off 53 balls helped them beat Nepal in the semi-final of the Women's Premier Cup. She was the Player of the Match in the final of the Super Women's League, where she captained Western Wonder Women to the title. She has also earned a contract with the New South Wales Breakers for Australia's 2024-25 domestic season, having been in their pathway programme for a few years now.

Malaysia squad

Winifred Duraisingam (capt), Aina Najwa (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Wan Julia (wk), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Aisya Eleesa, Amalin Sorfina, Dhanusri Muhunan, Irdina Beh Nabil, Nur Aishah, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa, Suabika Manivannan

Nepal

Nepal are making their third appearance in the T20 Asia Cup. They were semi-finalists in the Women's Premier Cup as well as the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in September 2023.

Nepal are in Group A, along with India, Pakistan and UAE.

Key player: Rubina Chhetry

Chhetry is the most capped Nepal woman with 55 appearances and is second in their list of run-getters and wicket-takers in T20Is. She captained Nepal in 46 matches before stepping down in November 2023. In their Women's Premier Cup match against Maldives, Chhetry scored an unbeaten 118 in Nepal's record 227 for 4, becoming their first player to score a century in women's T20Is.

Nepal squad

Indu Barma (capt), Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Rubina Chhetry, Dolly Bhatta, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Kritika Marasini, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Sabnam Rai, Samnjana Khadka, Kajal Sreshtha (wk)

United Arab Emirates

UAE head into the competition having lost their promising left-arm fast bowler Mahika Gaur to England. They were Asia Cup newbies in 2022 and were one of the busier teams in the lead-up to this tournament, but their entire Quadrangular T20I series - featuring Netherlands, Scotland and USA - at home was washed out due to flooding in Dubai.

They won the Women's Premier Cup in February but lost to Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup Qualifier in May. They have won eight of their 11 matches so far this year. In captain Esha Oza , they have the leading run-getter in women's T20Is in 2024, and teenage legspinner Vaishnave Mahesh has 16 wickets this year. She could be a handful against the top sides - India, Pakistan and Nepal are also in Group A - in Dambulla.

Key player: Theertha Satish

The wicketkeeper-batter is one of only three UAE players with over 1000 runs in women's T20Is, and just one of two - Oza being the other - to have a strike rate over 100 among current players. She impressed with her glovework and attitude behind the stumps at the inaugural Under-19 T20 World Cup last year and will look to give UAE fast starts at the top of the order.

UAE squad