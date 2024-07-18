India favourites, but don't count out Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

The Asia Cup
has become essential in women's cricket.
From the lens of the bigger teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - the tournament is an opportunity to rectify their past errors, zero in on the right combination, shake off some rustiness, and finalise the squad before the T20 World Cup in October. But when the lens is tilted a bit, the tournament's higher purpose has been to give exposure and structure to associate teams - UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Nepal - that do not play against the top-ranked sides often.
A lot has changed in the last two decades since the tournament's inception, and with that, its purpose too.
Twenty years ago
, only India and Sri Lanka took part and played five ODIs against each other to decide the winner. In 2005-06
, Karachi hosted the event and Pakistan made their maiden appearance. The fourth edition, in 2008
, saw Bangladesh as a new entrant.
Four years later, it was decided that the Asia Cup would be conducted in the T20 format, serving as a preparatory tournament for the women's T20 World Cup. In 2012, the tournament also grew bigger as an eight-team event and welcomed Hong Kong, China, Thailand and Nepal for the first time, in Guangzhou. It was all India winning the tournament till 2016 before Bangladesh shocked the then six-time champions for a maiden title in the 2018 event in Malaysia
.
Returning after the pandemic break, the 2022 edition witnessed seven teams vying for the trophy. One of the highlights from the last edition was Thailand pulling off a stunning upset win over Pakistan
.
This year, the event has expanded to eight teams.
The route to the Asia Cup 2024 was not easy either - 16 Associate teams fought in the ACC Premier Cup
for four spots and Thailand, Malaysia, UAE and Nepal - the four semi-finalists - advanced to the main draw of the Asia Cup. Over the years, the likes of Thailand and Malaysia have taken strides in women's cricket
while UAE, too, have shown a glimpse into their future, first clinching the Premier Cup in February and then coming close to beating Sri Lanka in the World Cup Qualifier
.
When the tournament kicks off in Sri Lanka on July 19, India once again begin as favourites. But irrespective of results, the Asia Cup offers hope for women's cricket, especially the Associate sides, who try and inspire others.
Let's talk about India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
India are coming into the tournament on the back of a drawn 1-1 T20I series against South Africa at home and a 5-0 win against Bangladesh in Sylhet. The two series have given the defending champions several positives
: their vice-captain Smriti Mandhana
is in excellent form, their spin department looks sorted and Pooja Vastrakar
has stepped up as the pace-bowling mainstay.
Pakistan, their opponent on July 19, have not had a consistent run since Nida Dar
took over the captaincy after Bismah Mahroof quit the role in 2023. Of the 19 T20Is
played since April 2023, they have won only seven. They completed their first T20I series sweep against South Africa last September but lost 2-1 to Bangladesh next. Pakistan toured New Zealand in December and beat them 2-1. However, they have lost seven of eight matches this year, which includes a 4-1 defeat to West Indies in Karachi and a 0-3 loss in England. This is largely due to their struggles with the bat. They bank heavily on Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali - their top two run-getters this year
- to do the bulk of damage.
Like Pakistan, Bangladesh have also found the going tough with the bat. Nigar Sultana
, their captain, holds the side together on the field and with the willow. That only Dilara Akter
in the top six has a strike rate over 100 this year
also suggests of their slow batting approach. In helpful conditions, Bangladesh's spinners are capable of exerting pressure. Bringing back the experienced pair of allrounder Rumana Ahmed and fast bowler Jahanara Alam after more than a year provides them with some hope, having lost all eight matches this year
.
That apart, hosts Sri Lanka also head into the tournament as a strong contender. They have won nine of their 12 matches
this year and no longer just depend on captain Chamari Athapaththu
to deliver. There have been handy contributions from Vishmi Gunaratne
, the second-highest run-getter
for Sri Lanka this year with 324 runs in 12 innings. The team has also benefitted from Kavisha Dilhari's all-round ability - she has 145 runs at a strike rate of 136.79 and 12 wickets from 11 matches with her offbreaks.