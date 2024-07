India favourites, but don't count out Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Pakistan, their opponent on July 19, have not had a consistent run since Nida Dar took over the captaincy after Bismah Mahroof quit the role in 2023. Of the 19 T20Is played since April 2023, they have won only seven. They completed their first T20I series sweep against South Africa last September but lost 2-1 to Bangladesh next. Pakistan toured New Zealand in December and beat them 2-1. However, they have lost seven of eight matches this year, which includes a 4-1 defeat to West Indies in Karachi and a 0-3 loss in England. This is largely due to their struggles with the bat. They bank heavily on Sidra Amin and Muneeba Ali - their top two run-getters this year - to do the bulk of damage.