India favourites, but don't count out Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

From the lens of the bigger teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - the tournament is an opportunity to rectify their past errors, zero in on the right combination, shake off some rustiness, and finalise the squad before the T20 World Cup in October. But when the lens is tilted a bit, the tournament's higher purpose has been to give exposure and structure to associate teams - UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Nepal - that do not play against the top-ranked sides often.