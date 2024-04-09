Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton to host New Zealand-England Test series

The rest of the 2024-25 home schedule, which features visits by Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, will be announced later in the year

New Zealand won by one run when the teams met in Wellington last year • Getty Images

Christchurch, Wellington and Hamilton will host New Zealand's three-match Test series against England in late 2024, with NZC confirming the dates ahead of the rest of the home schedule due to the local interest and expected demand from visiting supporters.

The first Test will begin at Hagley Oval on November 28 followed by the second at the Basin Reserve from December 6 and the third at Seddon Park from December 14. The matches will be part of the World Test Championship. England, who are coached by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, previously toured for two Tests in February 2023 which were not part of the WTC with New Zealand winning the second by one run to level the series.

NZC said there had been an "extremely competitive venue allocation process" for the Tests which will likely see a strong influx of England supporters. There were sellout crowds for seven of the eight days of play between New Zealand and Australia last month.

"In the past, there's often been a lot of talk in New Zealand about the popularity of Test cricket - without that translating into ticket sales or viewership numbers," NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said. "The difference over the past summer, and in terms of the upcoming Tests against England, is that the interest is being converted to bums on seats and is driving record viewership numbers.

"We're looking forward to that continuing over the upcoming summer, and to welcoming the England team and their fans to the Tests, and of course all the Kiwi-based supporters as well."

The three matches against England are New Zealand's only home Tests next season. They have an extensive run overseas before that with a one-off game scheduled against Afghanistan followed by two matches in Sri Lanka and three in India through September and October.

On the FTP New Zealand are set to host just two home Tests in the 2025-26 season with West Indies the one visiting team in the format.

The remainder of New Zealand's 2024-25 international home season will be confirmed later in the year with the Australia and Sri Lanka women's teams and Sri Lanka and Pakistan men's sides visiting.