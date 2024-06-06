St Lucia Kings sign Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad for CPL 2024

Kings have 12 confirmed players for the season and will have five spots to fill at the draft in July. They have retained the core of Caribbean players, which includes Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde and Khary Pierre. Fast bowlers Shadrack Descarte and McKenny Clarke round out their retentions. Colin Munro, who was named du Plessis' replacement last year, has been released, and so have Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Chris Sole.