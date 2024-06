St Lucia Kings sign Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad for CPL 2024

Klaasen has been in phenomenal form in T20s since 2023. He finished as the second-highest run-getter in the SA20 earlier this year and was in top form in the IPL as well with 479 runs in 16 games . His strike rate in the format since 2023 is 176.80. This will be Klaasen's second stint in the CPL, having represented Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2022 where he made 118 runs in five games.