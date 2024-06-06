St Lucia Kings sign Heinrich Klaasen and Noor Ahmad for CPL 2024
Kings have 12 confirmed players for the season and will have five spots to fill at the draft in July
St Lucia Kings have signed South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen and Afghanistan wristspinner Noor Ahmad for the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 ahead of the player draft.
Faf du Plessis, whose stint with Kings last year was cut short due to injury, has been retained. Namibia allrounder David Wiese and Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa are also among the overseas retainees.
Kings have 12 confirmed players for the season and will have five spots to fill at the draft in July. They have retained the core of Caribbean players, which includes Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde and Khary Pierre. Fast bowlers Shadrack Descarte and McKenny Clarke round out their retentions. Colin Munro, who was named du Plessis' replacement last year, has been released, and so have Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Chris Sole.
Klaasen has been in phenomenal form in T20s since 2023. He finished as the second-highest run-getter in the SA20 earlier this year and was in top form in the IPL as well with 479 runs in 16 games . His strike rate in the format since 2023 is 176.80. This will be Klaasen's second stint in the CPL, having represented Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2022 where he made 118 runs in five games.
Kings made their fourth consecutive playoffs spot in 2023 but lost in the Eliminator against Jamaica Tallawahs.
The 2024 edition of the CPL is set to run from August 30 to October 7. Kings will open their campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 1 in Basseterre.