CPL 2026 to feature new Jamaica-based franchise

A Jamaican franchise will return to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year under the new ownership of Kingsmen Sports Enterprise, an American group which recently invested in one of the new Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams.

Jamaica Tallawahs were three-time CPL champions but have not featured in the last two editions. The franchise's most recent owner, Kris Persaud, sold it back to the league in late 2023 - citing a lack of support from the Jamaican government - and bought the rights to a new team in Antigua, which became the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

The GMR Group, an Indian infrastructure conglomerate which co-owns Delhi Capitals and has a portfolio of other teams around the world, were in advanced talks to revive the Jamaica franchise last year and sent a delegation to the CPL final. But the deal fell through, and the league announced on Wednesday that Kingsmen has purchased the rights to the franchise.

Kingsmen is run by Fawad Sarwar, a Pakistani entrepreneur based in the United States, who said in a press release that the return of a CPL franchise would act as an "economic engine" and was designed to promote Jamaica as "a global hub for cricket, culture and sportainment".

Sarwar was involved in the recent purchase of one of the two new franchises in the PSL, which will be named Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen, and also runs Chicago Kingsmen in Minor League Cricket in the United States. A new name for the Jamaican franchise is yet to be confirmed publicly.

The CPL announced earlier this week that Sabina Park will host four matches this year, marking the league's return to Jamaica for the first time since 2019. The 2026 edition is due to run from early August until September 21.