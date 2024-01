The incident took place in Adelaide, where Maxwell was attending a concert, last Friday

It's understood that Maxwell was out watching 'Six and Out', the band that features Brett Lee, when the incident took place • ICC via Getty Images

Cricket Australia is conducting an investigation after Glenn Maxwell was briefly hospitalised in Adelaide last Friday following an alcohol-related incident.

First reported by the Daily Telegraph, it's understood that Maxwell was out watching Six and Out, the band that features Brett Lee, when the incident took place. What exactly happened is still being determined, but it's understood an ambulance was called and Maxwell was taken to hospital although his stay was short.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the incident did not involve anyone else. Maxwell had been in Adelaide for a celebrity golf event following the end of Melbourne Stars' BBL campaign.

Earlier on Monday, Maxwell was "managed" out of Australia's ODI squad to face West Indies although Cricket Australia insisted that is not related to the events in Adelaide.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a statement said.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time."

During the ODI World Cup in India late last year, Maxwell suffered concussion when he fell off a golf cart in Ahmedabad. In late 2022, he broke his leg when he slipping while running at a friend's 50th birthday and was out of the game for more than three months.