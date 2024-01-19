Maxwell stands down as Melbourne Stars captain

Glenn Maxwell chipped in with the bat this season without a huge score • Getty Images

Glenn Maxwell has stood down as Melbourne Stars captain following the club's failure to make the BBL finals.

First reported by the Daily Telegraph and confirmed to ESPNcricinfo, Maxwell told team-mates following Stars' final game of the season against Hobart Hurricanes.

By then, they were out of contention for finals following Adelaide Strikers' victory over Sydney Thunder after they lost control of their own fate by losing to Melbourne Renegades

Maxwell, 35, has two years left to run on his current contract. This season, he made 243 runs at 34.71 and a strike rate of 173.57, although his top score was an unbeaten 35, while claiming seven wickets.

Stars are one of only two clubs, along with Hurricanes, never to have won the BBL. They have been runner-up three times, including back-to-back in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and had the BBL8 title within their grasp before an astonishing collapse against Renegades.

"We left our run in someone else's hands which is never what you want to do in this game," Maxwell told Fox Cricket during the final game of this season.

"After the first couple of years, having so much dominance and not being able to get over that final hurdle, it feels like the last four years out of finals contention is quite frustrating.

"We feel like we've had a good enough list, probably haven't had enough luck with injuries and timing, replacements and it just all seems to compound on itself."

Peter Moores, the former England coach who was in his first season at Stars, praised Maxwell's impact on the club.

"Credit to him, he comes off the back of a World Cup, and what a World Cup for him personally and Australia, but to get the enthusiasm and the drive, that's all your looking for as a coach, and he's had that every day," Moores said during the final game of the season.

"The Stars is where he captains, and he's put his heart and soul into it. I've had good laughs with him on and around the game, and also off the field, it's been great fun."