Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett handed Australia ODI call-ups

Glenn Maxwell has been rested and Jhye Richardson is ruled out with a side strain

'I feel more mature' - Fraser-McGurk looks to continue breakout season in BBL

Widely regarded as one of most exciting batting talents in the country, Fraser-McGurk has enjoyed a breakout domestic season after moving from Victoria to South Australia. He hit a world-record 29-ball century in the Marsh Cup earlier this season and comes in for Maxwell who Cricket Australia says is being "managed" ahead of the T20Is against West Indies and New Zealand.

Fraser-McGurk also scored a maiden first-class century against his former team before making 257 runs at 32.12 and a strike-rate 158.64 in the BBL for Melbourne Renegades. A couple of days ago he made his debut for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 where he struck 54 off 25 balls.

Bartlett, who is the leading wicket-taker in this season's BBL with Brisbane Heat, replaces Richardson after he picked up a side strain earlier this month which ended his Perth Scorchers campaign. He has caught the eye with his sharp outswing which has brought vital powerplay wickets for Heat, while he has also played a key role at the death.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo last week , Bartlett felt he was still some way from national honours. "I haven't had communication with the selectors or anything like that. I'm not there yet," he said. "I'm definitely striving towards playing for Australia, but my short-term goal is just to play some consistent cricket."

Australia's ODI squad has an eye on rejuvenation ahead of next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the next four-year cycle to the 2027 World Cup where they will defend the title won in India.

Matt Short will get a chance to open the batting following David Warner's retirement while Aaron Hardie has effectively taken the spot of Marcus Stoinis and Lance Morris is set to debut.

The all-format quicks - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood - have been rested for the three ODIs. Steven Smith will captain the side with Mitchell Marsh also rested.

Australia ODI squad vs West Indies