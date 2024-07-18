Deepti Sharma returns to the Hundred with London Spirit

Deepti Sharma will miss the start of the Hundred due to the Asia Cup in Dambulla • BCCI

Deepti Sharma will return to the Hundred this year after signing for London Spirit as a replacement for the injured Grace Harris . Deepti played for Spirit in the competition's inaugural season in 2021 and was an unused member of Birmingham Phoenix's squad the following summer.

The Hundred starts on July 23 with Spirit due to play their opening fixture away against Southern Brave the following day, but Deepti will miss the start of the competition due to the Asia Cup in Dambulla. She will be replaced by Erin Burns for the first two games, who is already in the country playing for Northern Diamonds.

Deepti is one of three India players due to be involved in the Hundred this season, along with Richa Ghosh (Birmingham Phoenix) and Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave). Like Deepti, both players are part of India's Asia Cup squad so will miss the first week of the competition.

The ECB confirmed the latest tranche of replacement players on Thursday afternoon, with Sophie Molineux (Manchester Originals) joining Harris in pulling out of the Hundred. No reason was provided for her withdrawal, though Australia have a busy forthcoming schedule with a short series against New Zealand leading into September's T20 World Cup.

Molineux has been replaced by Kim Garth, while Bethan Ellis will join her at the Originals after Mahika Gaur pulled out due to a side strain. Tash Farrant has been ruled out with a hamstring injury but is yet to be replaced at Oval Invincibles, while Beth Langston is in for Claire Nicholas at Welsh Fire.

As ESPNcricinfo revealed on Wednesday night, England's Test batters will be released to play in the men's Hundred immediately after their third Test against West Indies at Edgbaston, while their bowlers and allrounders - including Ben Stokes - are only likely to play the second half of the group stages due to workload management.

Further replacements include Leicestershire's Louis Kimber, who takes up the injured Will Smeed's spot at Phoenix, while Mohammad Amir has signed for the Invincibles - who are defending champions - for the start of the competition as short-term cover while Spencer Johnson concludes his commitments at Major League Cricket.

