Molineux suffers fractured rib, faces eight weeks on sideline

Australia allrounder Sophie Molineux could face a race to be fit for the New Zealand series ahead of the T20 World Cup after suffering a fractured rib during training which will rule her out for up to eight weeks.

The injury has ruled Molineux out of the Hundred , where she had been due to join Manchester Originals. Grace Harris , another likely selection in the World Cup squad, will also miss the tournament where she was set to play for London Spirit, after picking up a calf strain.

"Molineux suffered an acute rib fracture after being struck by a ball in the chest while batting last week," a CA statement said. "Harris suffered an aggravation of a calf injury sustained in her preparation for The Hundred and the upcoming season. She is now working through a graduated rehabilitation and [a] return-to-play program."

Australia play three T20Is against New Zealand between September 19 and 24, before heading to Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup which starts on October 3.

Molineux, the left-arm spin-bowling allrounder, returned to Australia colours in February for the first time since 2021 after a run of injuries. She made her comeback in the one-off Test against South Africa in Perth, before being named as the Player of the Series in the T20Is against Bangladesh after taking six wickets at 8.33. Earlier in the tour, she took 3 for 10 on her return to the ODI side.

Kim Garth will replace Molineux at Originals, while Megan Schutt has also been added to the Spirit squad as a replacement player.

Their signings mean adjustments to the Australia A squads due to face India A in Queensland next month, with Maitlan Brown and Kate Peterson being called up. Brown was already set to feature in the one-day matches but will now be part of the T20 series too, while Peterson was initially only in the four-day squad.

Outside of Harris and Molineux, the only Australia contracted players who will not be playing in either the Hundred or the Australia A series are captain Alyssa Healy and fast bowler Darcie Brown, who is continuing her recovery from a stress fracture of the foot.