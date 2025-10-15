Nepal, Oman qualify for 2026 T20 World Cup
UAE are well-placed to join them in next year's world tournament in India and Sri Lanka
Nepal and Oman have confirmed their places in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka even before their Super Six meeting in Al Amerat in the Asia-EAP Qualifier. One more team from the tournament will join them in next year's T20 World Cup.
Nepal and Oman were assured of their T20 World Cup spots after UAE thumped Samoa by 77 runs earlier in the day. UAE are currently third on the Super Six points table, with four points. Both Oman and Nepal are on top, with only net run rate separating the two teams.
UAE will next face Japan in a crucial fixture on October 16.
Wristspinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been central to Nepal's progress to the T20 World Cup, taking ten wickets in four innings at an outstanding average of 9.40 and an economy rate of under six. His 5 for 18 helped Nepal dismiss Qatar for 142 in their chase of 148.
Oman's Jiten Ramanandi is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with seven strikes in four innings at an economy rate of 5.90. Before the Asia-EAP Qualifier, the left-arm seamer had also impressed against India in the Asia Cup, where he took the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.