Conway replaces injured Allen for T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe

Conway hasn't played a T20I for over a year, but he has remained active in the franchise circuit. Most recently, he turned out for the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket, scoring 135 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 127.35.

"We're really gutted for Finn," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. "I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC but unfortunately injuries happen. We're lucky to be able to call on someone of Devon's quality to replace Finn."

The other additions include batters Mitchell Hay and Tim Robinson , and allrounder James Neesham . The trio will join the squad as additional cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra - all of whom will be featuring in the MLC final on Sunday.

"We knew there'd be a possibility that a handful of players could be involved in the MLC final, so we're bringing in Mitch, Jimmy and Tim as possible replacements."

New Zealand will be led by allrounder Mitchell Santner as Walter begins his stint as the new coach, with Luke Ronchi, Jacob Oram and James Foster part of the support staff. The team is without a number of key players, including Kane Williamson, who made himself unavailable for the tour.

While Williamson is currently playing for Middlesex in the county circuit in England, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been rested as part of his workload management. Kyle Jamieson has opted out of the tour as he awaits the birth of his child, while tearaway quick Ben Sears is out with a side strain.

New Zealand open their campaign on Wednesday against South Africa. Each team will play the other two in a double-round-robin format, with the top two teams playing the final on July 26. All the matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

New Zealand squad for tri-series