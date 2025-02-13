Ed Joyce to step down as Ireland Women head coach

Ed Joyce will step down as Ireland Women's head coach following the World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan in April. Joyce has been in the role for almost six years but opted against extending his contract, whether or not Ireland secure a Women's 50-over World Cup spot for the first time since 2005.

Joyce, who represented both Ireland and England during his playing career, was appointed on a permanent basis in September 2019, having spent three months as interim head coach after the departure of Aaron Hamilton. Ireland have enjoyed some notable successes on Joyce's watch, including T20I series wins in Pakistan and Bangladesh, as well as beating Sri Lanka 2-1 in ODIs last summer.

They followed that series triumph by winning an ODI against England for the first time since 2001, then securing a maiden T20I success to draw the series 1-1.

Joyce's time in charge was interrupted by Covid-19, during which time Ireland went 20 months without a competitive fixture; the pandemic also denied his side a chance of qualifying for the 2022 50-over World Cup. Although they reached the T20 World Cup in 2023, they missed out on last year's edition after being pipped by Scotland at the qualifier.

"It has been a privilege to lead Cricket Ireland's women's performance programme and to work with this group of dedicated cricketers and support staff," Joyce said. "The last six years have been an incredible journey - not just for me personally, but for the players, coaches and, indeed, the entire performance programme.

"When I came on board we had just announced first-ever part-time contracts for women cricketers in Ireland. Those six part-time contracts have grown over subsequent years to now 23 players under some form of contract - a number of these being full-time. This process of professionalisation alone has been rewarding yet challenging. Throw the Covid pandemic into the mix, the constant need to juggle the availability of players who are still studying - all while meeting the demands of international cricket - the role has been all-encompassing.

"Just as in my professional playing career, I recognise the natural cycle of coaching. There comes a time when a system benefits from fresh perspectives and new voices, allowing players to explore and develop their skills in diverse ways."

Cricket Ireland's director of high performance, Graeme West, said the board had wanted to keep Joyce on but that they would now work to ensure a smooth handover for the team's next head coach.

"While it's a sad day to see such a respected figure step down, Ed's impact on the senior women's programme will be felt for years to come," West said. "He has been instrumental in transforming the senior women's set-up during his tenure, instilling in the players a sense that they belong at the sport's top table.