Edwards called up for Sydney ODI, Beardman added to T20 squad, Maxwell returns

Cricket Australia confirmed a host of changes to the two white-ball squads on Friday with Marnus Labuschagne released from the ODI squad ahead of the final game in Sydney on Saturday to prepare for Queensland's Sheffield Shield clash with NSW that starts on Tuesday at the Gabba.

Matthew Kuhnemann , who played in the first ODI against India in Perth but then missed the second in Adelaide when Adam Zampa returned, was recalled to the squad for the third game in Sydney alongside Edwards. Josh Philippe , who also played the opening ODI and then was left out of the second when Alex Carey returned, was added to the T20I squad as the spare wicketkeeper with doubt remaining over Josh Inglis' fitness as he is yet to return from a calf strain.

Maxwell will return for the last three matches of the T20I series having been ruled out of the first two after fracturing his wrist while bowling in the nets in New Zealand late last month. Dwarshuis was ruled out of the ODI series and the first three T20Is with a calf injury but has been named to return for the fourth and fifth matches in Queensland.

Mahli Beardman has been called up to Australia's T20I squad • CA/Getty Images

Beardman, 20, is a surprise call-up for the last three T20Is. The former Australia Under-19 quick was a shock inclusion as an injury replacement on Australia's 2024 white-ball tour of England having played only one List A game for Western Australia. He is also coming off stress fractures over the winter but he has made an impressive start to his T20 and List A career for Perth Scorchers and WA. He took 3 for 17 in his second BBL game, his last T20 appearance in January, and has 12 wickets at 17.75 with an economy rate of 5.75 from his first four List A games for WA, including 3 for 48 and 2 for 55 in his only two games so far this season coming back from injury.

Edwards' call-up to the ODI squad has come on the back of some excellent performances for Australia A on the recent tour of India. He made 88 in the second four-day game in Lucknow and then took 4 for 56 and 89 off 75 in the second and third 50-over matches in Kanpur respectively while captaining Australia A.

His addition to the squad does provide Australia the opportunity to extend their batting and trial an allrounder heavy line-up in the dead rubber in Sydney. Such an XI would present the selectors with the chance to rest either one or both of Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc given there is just one day of rest between the second and third ODI.

Australia ODI squad for the third ODI vs India

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad vs India