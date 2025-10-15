Abbott first to be subbed out under new Sheffield Shield injury rule

Abbott, who is among the contenders to be part of Australia's extended Ashes squad if Pat Cummins is ruled out of the early part of the series, split the webbing in his right hand while stopping a firmly struck straight drive from Victoria batter Peter Handscomb in the 43rd over of the opening day.

Abbott left the ground immediately, and team-mate Ryan Hadley completed the over. After being assessed in the rooms, New South Wales made an application to the match referee to have Abbott replaced by another bowler and that request was immediately granted.

Stobo bowled his first over of the match immediately after tea having warmed up during the interval.

Handscomb is not a fan of the new rule which CA hope will provide insights for the ICC who are considering subs for international cricket.

"Not really," he said after play on Wednesday. "I think first-class cricket and Test cricket is a game of attrition. And if you pick a team and then you can just sub a bloke out halfway through, it takes that factor away.

"This is a bloody hard game for four days, and you've got to keep backing up and fronting up and doing everything. So I'm all aboard the concussion sub. I think that's a really good rule. But injuries are part of the game. I think unfortunately, you just kind of have to deal with them and they haven't."

New South Wales fast bowler Liam Hatcher didn't mind the new rule. "I'd much rather have Stobes in than be a man down, especially when you get a flat wicket and stuff that's out of your control like that," he said. "Yeah, I don't mind it."

As part of the new rule, Victoria also now have the opportunity to make a tactical substitution of one like-for-like bowler if they feel they need to but can only do so before stumps on day two of the match.

"That's an interesting one, because we've got one free hit basically," Handscomb said. "A bowler gets to bowl his heart out and then we can sub them out if we want to. But we've obviously gone into this game under the assumption that we're going to use just the 11 players and everyone's ready to go. We know how we can rotate our bowlers through.

"We've got four seamers and a spinner. Unless something really drastic happens, I'm not sure we'll be using it and we'll just be backing in the guys that we picked first up."

The injury to Abbott is untimely. He had missed out on Australia's ODI squad to face India in part to give him the chance to play a rare first-class game to press his Ashes case before being part of Australia's T20I squad.

As part of the injury substitution rule, Abbott has to undergo a mandatory 12-day non-playing period from the start of day three of the match he was subbed out of, which is October 17, before being allowed to play again. It means he would still be available for Australia's first T20I against India in Canberra on October 29 provided his hand has recovered in time. But if he was not in the T20I squad he would not have been eligible to play in New South Wales' next Shield game against Queensland which starts at the Gabba on October 28.

"He's got a few stitches in it, but I think he's fine," Hatcher said.