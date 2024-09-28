Jofra Archer back on England's fast track as cautious optimism abounds

"There's no better place to do it than here," Jofra Archer said, on the outfield at Lord's, fresh from 2 for 33 to help England claim the fourth ODI against Australia, squaring this five-match series 2-2.

Five years on, this latest performance offered more vindication for the ECB's investment in that talent, through stress fractures of the back and elbow, which currently takes the form of a two-year central contract handed out last October. But the emotional and physical tax has squarely been Archer's. And for the first time in a while, if you forgive tempting fate, the light at the end of the tunnel seems a whole lot brighter.

Coupled with Monday's third ODI in Durham, this is the first time Archer has played back-to-back 50-over matches in four years, even if the 29-year-old only bowled seven overs on Friday night. Should he feature in the series finale in Bristol on Sunday, he will have played 24 competitive matches this summer, a figure which includes the 2024 T20 World Cup. That would be the most since 2019, which was the last time he sent down more than the 681 deliveries he has managed this season.

Considering his return, back in May, came off the back of 14 months out, things have gone as well as could be hoped. Particularly for a man who began this latest chapter wondering if he could go through the darkness of another injury setback.

"I'm still on the park and we're almost approaching the end of the summer," Archer said. "So for me, that's a take. I wanted to play a summer, and then I want to play a year, and then I want to play a few years. So everything is going to plan.

"I think the World Cup was a good check mark. This was a good check mark. The Caribbean [England's white-ball tour in November] will be another good check mark. Hopefully I play more games there. For now, I am happy to be playing. Sorry to echo myself but I don't have anything else to say on it. I know I've been out, it's been a while, but I am playing cricket again and I'm just happy."

In removing Mitchell Marsh's off stump with a delivery that moved like a legbreak at close to 90mph, and snaring Glenn Maxwell caught behind, Archer showed his skill and pace is as prime as ever. Even at the end of a four-month period that has been relatively full-on given his recent output, he looked at ease. "I feel fine - do I look fine?" he asked. He did.

The next stages of his progression will be improvised by design. A well-intentioned attempt to roadmap a return at the end of 2022, involving stints at the SA20 and IPL to facilitate his recovery, ended in tatters when he suffered a recurrence of his right elbow stress fracture at the start of the 2023 summer. Lessons have been learned, and any talk of Test cricket has been parked until 2025, with England's first Test that year at the end of May against Zimbabwe. At Lord's, of course.

With five Tests against India to follow, and the 2025-26 Ashes, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes are desperate for Archer to feature in those marquee series - particularly the latter. As such, men's managing director Rob Key is essentially running point on his recovery, with England physio Craig de Weymarn in constant dialogue with the Sussex quick.

Archer remained coy on his next assignment, partly because it is not solely in his hands. As he himself hinted, he's expecting to feature in the limited-overs series in the Caribbean which is sandwiched between the Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand. McCullum will no doubt want him for the Champions Trophy in February, which will be the head coach's first major assignment when he takes control of the white-ball sides at the start of next year.

"Well, you got to speak to Craig or Keysy, to be honest," Archer said, when asked what was on the horizon. "But for me, I'm just going series by series. And what's next is I'm going to have some time off after Bristol, so looking forward to that."

Archer has been eased back into action but could be a key weapon at the Champions Trophy • Getty Images

As for Archer's role in regeneration of England's white-ball set-up, his experience in the dressing room will be just as vital as his skills. He turns 30 next April and has two World Cups under his belt, alongside franchise experience across five different overseas competitions. This particular return to action comes with added responsibility.

"I'm one of three senior players, two World Cup winners," he said, referring to his long-time team-mate Adil Rashid, who is a dual-format champion following his part in the 2022 T20 World Cup success. "So yes and no.

"A lot of the guys who are in and around, yeah, they didn't play in 2019, but a lot played just after. They have been around and have played big roles for their counties. It's not like you are babysitting anyone here. Everybody looks after themselves, and Brooky [stand-in captain Harry Brook] looks after everyone.