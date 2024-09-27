Matches (16)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
WCL 2 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
England vs Australia, 4th ODI at London, ENG v AUS, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
L
L
L
W
Australia
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG8 M • 309 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 106.18 SR
ENG6 M • 262 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 102.74 SR
AUS7 M • 396 Runs • 66 Avg • 115.78 SR
AUS7 M • 310 Runs • 51.67 Avg • 112.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.99 Econ • 37.09 SR
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 38.28 SR
AUS9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 39.75 SR
AUS5 M • 12 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 23.16 SR
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4778
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.30 start, First Session 12.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-20.00
|Match days
|27 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Australia in England News
Will Jacks shows his worth after sparse England opportunities
Crucial innings points to more settled future for player overlooked in last round of ECB contracts
Pant re-enters Test batting rankings at No. 6 after Chennai century
Jaiswal and Jayasuriya were the other big movers up the Test tables, while Gurbaz and Rashid rose on the ODI tables
Carey's form creates headache ahead of Champions Trophy
Carey has produced scores of 74 and 77 not out while incumbent Inglis has nursed a quad issue, creating a selection quandary
Harry Brook proves how much he cares by playing as though he doesn't
Maiden ODI century proves an apt retort after criticism of his previous comments in defeat