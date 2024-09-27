Matches (16)
England vs Australia, 4th ODI at London, ENG v AUS, Sep 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th ODI, Lord's, September 27, 2024, Australia tour of England
England FlagEngland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Brook
8 M • 309 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 106.18 SR
WG Jacks
6 M • 262 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 102.74 SR
TM Head
7 M • 396 Runs • 66 Avg • 115.78 SR
MR Marsh
7 M • 310 Runs • 51.67 Avg • 112.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.99 Econ • 37.09 SR
LS Livingstone
8 M • 7 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 38.28 SR
A Zampa
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 39.75 SR
MA Starc
5 M • 12 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 23.16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4778
Hours of play (local time)12.30 start, First Session 12.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-20.00
Match days27 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Australia in England News

Will Jacks shows his worth after sparse England opportunities

Pant re-enters Test batting rankings at No. 6 after Chennai century

Carey's form creates headache ahead of Champions Trophy

Harry Brook 110* fires England chase to help keep series alive

