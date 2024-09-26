Series back in the balance as England seek to prove Durham resurgence was no fluke

Big Picture: Ashes comeback redux? Here we go, then. After finding themselves 2-0 down through a combination of hubris, inexperience and self-sabotage, Here we go, then. After finding themselves 2-0 down through a combination of hubris, inexperience and self-sabotage, Harry Brook' s bucks got themselves on the board up in Durham - from here on it'll be Bazballs to the wall as they look to emulate last summer's rip-roaring Ashes comeback (with the potential for a similarly underwhelming final outcome if the weather forecast holds true).

Or perhaps not. Certainly, there won't be the accompanying levels of interest, even if England can prove victory at Chester-le-Street to keep the series alive was not a flash in the pan. But there was undoubtedly something invigorating about the performance, with England's one-day cricket perhaps at its lowest ebb since the disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign.

Brook was to the fore as stand-in skipper, and one of the batters expecting to carry the side forward, scoring his maiden ODI hundred to make a chase of 305 look relatively straightforward (even if the rain meant England didn't quite get to knock off the requirement themselves). With England seemingly floundering again at 11 for 2, the 156-run stand between Brook and Will Jacks was not only timely but demonstrated their ability to go through the gears in a format that requires stickability as well as crash, bang, wallop.

It helped, of course, that Australia were missing their two best performers, in Travis Head and Adam Zampa - as did Brook winning the toss for the third time in a row. While England's bowlers could not fully capitalise on useful seam-bowling conditions early on, as Alex Carey again lifted Australia clear of trouble, the pitch became more conducive to buccaneering strokeplay as the day wore on.

For Australia, the end of their 14-game winning streak - second only to that put up by the legendary class of 2003 - will unlikely be cause for much lamenting. Steven Smith gave a reminder of his old-school qualities with his first fifty of the tour, while Aaron Hardie's late-order cameo provided a glimpse of the future for this Australia side. The bowlers were not at their best but they have the experience and knowhow to saddle up and go again in a bid to seal the series at Lord's.

Form guide (last five completed matches, most recent first)

England WLLLW

Australia LWWWW

In the spotlight: Will Jacks and Alex Carey While Brook took the headlines, Will Jacks was equally important to the Chester-le-Street turnaround. Although he was unable to press on to a maiden hundred, an innings of 84 from 82 balls was, by his own evaluation, While Brook took the headlines,was equally important to the Chester-le-Street turnaround. Although he was unable to press on to a maiden hundred, an innings of 84 from 82 balls was, by his own evaluation, his best international performance to date . Following his half-century at Trent Bridge, it suggested he is beginning to acclimatise to the format and his role at No. 3. Curiously, despite a body of work in T20 that dwarfs his List A experience (186 appearances to 32), it is in ODIs that he has currently had more of an impact with England.

There was weather around as the teams trained at Lord's • PA Photos/Getty Images

Alex Carey may have arrived back in the UK with a touch of trepidation, given his turbulent experience during last summer's Ashes, but after being handed an unexpected opportunity with the ODI side after Josh Inglis' injury he has seized it with both hands. Showing absolutely no ring-rust despite having not batted in a competitive scenario since March, Carey has top-scored for Australia two matches running while continuing to be an assured presence behind the stumps. It has, in the words of head coach Andrew McDonald, may have arrived back in the UK with a touch of trepidation, given his turbulent experience during last summer's Ashes, but after being handed an unexpected opportunity with the ODI side after Josh Inglis' injury he has seized it with both hands. Showing absolutely no ring-rust despite having not batted in a competitive scenario since March, Carey has top-scored for Australia two matches running while continuing to be an assured presence behind the stumps. It has, in the words of head coach Andrew McDonald, created a "good problem" for the team as preparation for the Champions Trophy gears up.

Team news: Archer set to play Jofra Archer is expected to play back-to-back games so England could well be unchanged. Reece Topley has left the squad after suffering from illness.

England: (possible) 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Olly Stone, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Matthew Potts

After the illness issues that dogged the start of the tour, Australia have reported a clean bill of health, which includes Adam Zampa, whose absence was significant at Chester-le-Street. The only issue is whether Inglis is yet match-fit, though Carey's form makes that academic.

Australia: (possible) 1 Travis Head, 2 Matthew Short, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Aaron Hardie, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Adam Zampa

Pitch and conditions Lord's is not foremost among English grounds when it comes to playing like a billiards table, although England did put up 311 in their previous ODI in north London Lord's is not foremost among English grounds when it comes to playing like a billiards table, although England did put up 311 in their previous ODI in north London against New Zealand last September. Given the amount of rain around recently, it could well be another seamer-friendly track - that's if the weather relents enough to get a game, with showers forecast for the morning and early afternoon.

Stats and trivia With two wickets in Durham, Starc overtook Mitchell Johnson to go clear in fourth on Australia's ODI wicket-takers' list. He has a bit of a climb to reach Shane Warne in third.

Brook's hundred was only his second in the 50-over format - and first since 2019, when he scored 103 off 105 balls for Yorkshire against Leicestershire. In the intervening period, he made 13 first-class centuries (five in Tests) and three in T20.

Australia have a strong record at Lord's, winning six of their last seven ODIs against England at the ground - including their 2019 World Cup group stage encounter.

England have only played three ODIs at Lord's since the 2019 World Cup final, winning all three.

Quotes "We said once we were 2-0 down, we're going to stay true to how we play. And I think we'd done that at Durham and backed everyone to play their own game. It paid off at Durham, so I don't see there's any reason [to change]."

Matt Potts says England are on the comeback trail again