Head, Zampa, Inglis return as Australia bowl first after rain

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against England

Josh Inglis and Alex Carey will play in the same XI as Australia look to secure the one-day series at Lord's following a delayed start due to rain while the visitors are boosted by the returns of Travis Head and Adam Zampa.

After heavy morning rain, the weather cleared in time for a 43-over contest to begin a 2pm although the threat of showers remained for the rest of the day.

Inglis has recovered from the quad injury he picked up during the T20 series. Carey took his chance with both hands, returning to the ODI side for the first time since the opening match of the World Cup last year, with scores of 74 and 77 not out. It means Carey plays at Lord's 14 months after the infamous stumping of Jonny Bairstow in last year's Ashes.

Head coach Andrew McDonald previously flagged that there was an opportunity for the two wicketkeepers to feature in the same side which has happened previously, although there will likely still need to be a call made between them come next year's Champions Trophy. Inglis was listed as taking the gloves.

Head (rested) and Zampa (illness) are also back after missing the Durham match where Harry Brook's hundred led England to victory. Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie and Matt Short sit out.

England have named an unchanged XI which means Jofra Archer will play back-to-back matches.

England 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Matthew Potts