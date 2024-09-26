Matthew Potts hits the road in bid to prove his all-format worth

Developing as an all-formats, all-conditions bowler is a work in progress for Matthew Potts . At this juncture, he is halfway through gauging how that is coming along, with a fortnight of white-ball action set to make way for a month with the red.

Friday's fourth ODI at Lord's is an opportunity to square the series with Australia, and set up a decider in Bristol on Sunday, even if rain threatens to have the final say. On Tuesday, just two days after that fifth ODI, Potts will be one of six members of the squad to fly out for the Test tour to Pakistan.

It is an unnecessarily tight turnaround. With no time for Potts to head home, he has been dragging around three suitcases to take him through to the conclusion of this series and the three Tests in Pakistan. Home beckons at the end of October.

"I think that's the beauty of being a multi-formatted cricketer," Potts said. "You've got to be ready for every eventuality but at the same time be able to compartmentalize for different things. I've got all the stuff packed but I'm focused on this white-ball series first."

Among the clothing, kit and, of course, golf clubs, the Durham seamer is hoping he packed some extra pace. That, he believes, is the first step to becoming the multi-faceted quick he wants to be.

"It's something that I've looked at: being not only useful in England, but also useful elsewhere," he said, when asked about the upcoming Pakistan tour. "There's been a change, trying to increase my ball speed, try and be a bit more effective elsewhere. I think I'm taking positive steps towards trying to make myself useful everywhere."

At present, Potts' speeds from his debut season to now have been consistent, averaging 132kph. But the 25-year-old has made changes which he believes should translate to bigger numbers on the speed gun.

"It's something to do with how my run-up is and how explosive I can be, and maybe using my front arm a little bit more efficiently," he explained. "I have quite a bustly run-up, but slowing things down sometimes actually returns it into being slightly faster. So it's just working on things and tinkering around ... there's no real correct formula to how to do it, but just tinkering around with little things and just seeing what it's like."

Should Potts earn selection in either Multan - the venue for the first two matches - or Rawalpindi, it will be his first overseas Test cap on just his second overseas trip with the full squad. He did not see action on the 2023 tour of New Zealand, having been left out of the previous tour to Pakistan at the end of 2022, despite playing the first five of his eight Tests that summer.

That England were able to triumph 3-0 two years ago remains arguably their most impressive feat under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Potts, for all his belief in his ability, appreciates he might not have been able to assist as a seamer back then in the way James Anderson, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson did.

"No, probably not. I probably didn't have the extra ball speed," he said. "That is something I've been working on over the last six or seven months… I probably wasn't ready for that, and my game probably wasn't at that level just yet."

None of those three bowlers are in England's plans this time around, with Wood ruled out due to an elbow problem, so the onus is on the likes of Potts to step up. Doing so will put an end to what has been an intermittent international career, with 15 appearances scattered across the last two years.

His 2024 international summer only began in August. The loss of Stokes to a hamstring injury opened the door for a recall for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka. There was ring-rust in the first innings at Emirates Old Trafford (0 for 48 from nine overs), which was shaken off in the second with 3 for 47, followed by a couple more wickets at Lord's.

He was left "a little bit gutted" when he was dropped for final Test at the Kia Oval, making way for Leicestershire's Josh Hull . That England plumped for a tall left-armer on debut with just two Division Two wickets this season at an eye-watering average of 182.50, suggested Potts, in their eyes, did not offer anything that they did not already have.

This ODI series has given him a first chance to show them otherwise. He has assumed the role of new-ball bowler with little fuss, and in turn showcased some dexterity. There has been good control, as per his economy rate of 5.28, the lowest of all England's quicks. Of his three wickets, a beaut in the second ODI that took out Steve Smith's off stump sticks out. The perfect length and some ideal late movement found a rare gap between Smith's bat and pad. He has been unlucky not to take more.

As far as white-ball cricket is concerned, Potts does have an easier route into England's plans, particularly as they look to rebuild their dynasty from scratch. In many ways, this is an audition to show he can be a viable replacement for Chris Woakes.

"Obviously Woakesy's done a fantastic job for the England one-day side. That's big boots to fill.